Scottsdale Saguaro OL Sean Seawards commits to Boise State

Saguaro High School defensive lineman Sean Seawards (93) during practice Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scottsdale Saguaro offensive guard Sean Seawards gave Boise State a commitment to play football on Sunday.

Seawards, 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, transferred from Anthem Boulder Creek to Saguaro last spring.

Coach Jason Mohns turned Seawards from a defensive tackle to offensive guard. He flourished last season next to Corey Stephens and Jax Wacaser, who have committed to Arizona State and UCLA, respectively.

“Boise State is a great fit for Sean,” Mohns said. “Coach (Scott) Huff is a tremendous OL coach and I know he is excited to get the opportunity to develop Sean.

“He is still very new to the position and I think he has a very high ceiling for growth. I think Boise got a steal.”

