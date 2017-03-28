Screenshots expose racist Instagram chat between baseball players at Mich. school

A private Instagram chat between baseball players in Michigan has been exposed, revealing racist messages.

According to Detroit’s WDIV Local 4, one of the players in the private Instagram chat between Farmington (Mich.) baseball players let school administration see the racist messages on Monday.

The boys on the baseball team have their own private Instagram page, and the chat they were having was also private until one of the players decided it needed to be exposed.

Per WDIV, the chat began with a picture of boxer shorts with watermelons on them, with the player who posted it saying, “I’ll get all the black chicks.”

According to the screenshots that were shared on social media, some of the players on the team went on to call black girls ugly, inferior and annoying. Not all the boys on the team agreed with the comments, according to WDIV.

“As a black girl, you’re raised to be preparing for this kind of thing,” Katlyn Sartor told WDIV, “but when you hear about it from people you know and it’s considered normal locker room talk, it’s really disheartening.”

Farmington Public Schools released a statement on the incident, obtained by WDIV.