Scroggins resigns as Central football coach

Ty Scroggins, who helped elevate the Central High School football team into a state powerhouse, announced his resignation Tuesday.

Scroggins posted a 101-43 record in 10 seasons at Central, reaching seven Class 3-A championship games and winning five titles (2007, 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2012).

Central finished 9-6 last season after falling to Belfry 52-31 in the 3-A final.

