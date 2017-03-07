SDBasketball17: Class AA girls bracket finalized

The field is set for the 2017 Class AA girls state basketball tournament, which gets underway next Thursday in Rapid City, with games at Barnett Arena and the Ice Arena.

Harrisburg enters as the top overall seed with a record of 21-1. The Tigers, who finished the regular season with 44.10 seed points, will tip-off at noon against No. 8 Pierre at Barnett Arena. The Govs beat up on Douglas 91-46 in Monday’s Region final.

The first meeting between the two teams went down to the wire with Harrisburg escaping with a 60-59 road win. The Tigers captured the rematch, as well, 63-54 on Feb. 17.

The other noon matchup will pit a pair of Sioux Falls city schools against one another with No. 2 Roosevelt taking on No. 7 O’Gorman. The Rough Riders swept the regular-season series, but O’Gorman pulled the upset in the District 1AA championship to clinch the automatic state tournament berth. Forced to play an extra game in regions, Roosevelt took out Lincoln 38-36.

The evening session will feature No. 3 Brandon Valley taking on defending AA champion Aberdeen Central at Barnett Arena, and No. 4 Rapid City Central versus No. 5 Rapid City Stevens at the Ice Arena.

It will be the rubber match between the Lynx and Golden Eagles. Brandon Valley won round one 51-46 at home, before falling in overtime at Aberdeen 63-59 in double OT.

Thursday’s game will be the third between the Rapid City schools. They met in the regular season finale (Stevens won 53-45) and again in the District 4AA championship (Stevens won 52-45).

STATE TOURNAMENT MATCHUPS

No. 1 Harrisburg vs. No. 8 Pierre, Noon (Barnett Arena)

No. 2 Roosevelt vs. No. 7 O’Gorman, Noon (Ice Arena)

No. 4 Rapid City Central vs. No. 5 Rapid City Stevens, 6 p.m. (Barnett Arena)

No. 3 Brandon Valley vs. No. 6 Aberdeen Central, 6 p.m. (Ice Arena)