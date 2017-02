SDGymanstics17: Knights' Miller claims 1st career gold

O’Gorman’s Lizzie Miller placed in all four events in the all-around competition at the state gymnastics meet Saturday, but it was her season-best 9.575 on beam that earned the junior the first gold medal of her career.

“This is sort of a culmination of all that hard work on the beam this year,” coach Skye Bork said of Miller. “We made a few adjustments before the region qualifier that really helped her start value and did a lot of confidence building.”

Miller, who placed fourth in the all-around with a 36.525, scored a 9.050 on bars (t-4th), and an 8.700 on both floor (t-10th) and vault (t-15th).

Tied with Miller on vault was teammate Callie DeWitt.

The O’Gorman senior performed admirably at Saturday’s event despite suffering a leg injury during Friday’s team competition. Though the injury forced her to change up her floor routine (t-26th), it did not prevent DeWitt from placing on bars (14th, 8.650) or beam (12th, 8.950).

“She really hit it today,” Bork said. “She did fall on beam, but she made up for it really well. She got back up, didn’t let it mess with her confidence and finished really strong.”

Also competing in her final high school meet for the Knights was Kenley Cotter, who competed on bars, beam and floor.

“Kenley had a phenomenal floor routine. As a senior, it was a great way to go out,” Bork said. “I haven’t seen her do a floor routine better than she has the past two days. She took two falls yesterday which really messes with your confidence, but going into today, she was ready for it. She hit it hard and it was a great routine.”

After missing on a couple of skills on bars during Friday’s competition, Roosevelt sophomore Jordyn Thoene executed her routine Saturday to finish on the podium with an 8.875 (7th).

“That’s her favorite event and her best event,” coach Lori Warne said. “She nailed her routine today.”

Lincoln’s Michaela Mohr was the only other gymnast from Sioux Falls to take home a medal, finishing in a tie for ninth on vault.

CLASS AA STATE GYMNASTICS





TEAMS: Aberdeen (ABC), Brookings (BRO), Huron (HUR), Mitchell (MIT), Pierre (PIE), Rapid City Stevens (RCS), Sioux Falls Lincoln (LHS), Sioux Falls O’Gorman (OG), Sioux Falls Roosevelt (RHS), Sioux Falls Washington (WHS), Watertown (WAT), Yankton (YAN).



ALL-AROUND





Medalists: 1, Jordyn Huneke, RCS, 38.475; 2, Myah Morris, WAT, 37.950; 3, Payton Steffensen, YAN, 37.550; 4, Lizzie Miller, OG, 36.525; 5, Maria Krall, MIT, 36.175; 6, Jaiden Boomsma, YAN, 35.925; 7, Sophie Bullard, PIE, 35.225; 8, Callie DeWitt, OG, 35.100;

9, Haleigh Diede, YAN, 35.025; 10, Alyssa Hughes, MIT, 34.975; 11, Rachel Gannon, BRO, 34.825; 12, Erica Zell, HUR, 34.600; T-13, Brooke Bollinger, WAT, 34.500; T-13, Aspyn Lundquist, ABC, 34.500; 15, Jose Dierks, MIT, 34.300.

Other scores: 16, Maci Law, BRO, 34.275; 17, Jordyn Thoene, RHS, 34.075; 18, Courtney Koisti, BRO, 33.950; 19, Mikah Moser, PIE, 33.800; 20, Kaitlin Guthmiller, YAN, 33.725;

21, Bailey Roden, MIT, 33.675; 22, Marah Dobrenski, BRO, 33.400; 23, Cayla Klapperich, RCS, 33.325; 24, Sydney Shillingstad, HUR, 33.150; T-25, Emily Dougherty, OG, 33.100; T-25, Cydne Munson, BRO, 33.100; 27, Rylie Stonecipher, RCS, 32.825; 28, Deyona Little, HUR, 32.675; 29, Lexi Hart, LHS, 32.575.



BARS





Medalists: 1, Jordyn Huneke, RCS, 9.775; 2, Payton Steffensen, YAN, 9.300; 3, Myah Morris, WAT, 9.150; 4-T, Lizzie Miller, OG, 9.050; 4-T, Tessa Kimbler, ABC, 9.050; 6, Allison Stadheim, WAT, 8.975; 7-T, Alyssa Hughes, MIT, 8.875; 7-T, Jordyn Thoene, RHS, 8.875;

9-T, Rachel Gannon, BRO, 8.800; 9-T, Mikah Moser, PIE, 8.800; 11, Jaiden Boomsma, YAN, 8.775; 12, Maria Krall, MIT, 8.750; 13, Danielle Schmidt, RCS, 8.700; 14, Callie DeWitt, OG, 8.650; 15, Haven Kulesa, WAT, 8.625.

Other scores: 16-T, Bailey Roden, MIT, 8.600; 16-T, Abigail Lenssen, WAT, 8.600; 18, Meg Erwin, PIE, 8.500; 19-T, Aspyn Lundquist, ABC, 8.475; 19-T, Courtney Koisti, BRO, 8.475;

21, Sophie Bullard, PIE, 8.450; 22-T, Maci Law, BRO, 8.425; 22-T, Masy Mock, MIT, 8.425; 22-T, Elizabeth Boysen, LHS, 8.425; 25, Emirra Returns, RCS, 8.375; 26, Jose Dierks, MIT, 8.350; 27, Cayla Klapperich, RCS, 8.325; 28, Haleigh Diede, YAN, 8.250; 29, Marah Dobrenski, BRO, 8.200;

30, Lexi Hart, LHS, 8.150; 31-T, Erica Zell, HUR, 8.125; 31-T, Kaitlin Guthmiller, YAN, 8.125; 33, Rylie Stonecipher, RCS, 8.100; 34, Elaina Lubeck, OG, 8.025; 35, Cydne Munson, BRO, 7.975; 36-T, Emily Dougherty, OG, 7.950; 36-T, Kenley Cotter, OG, 7.950; 36-T, Dylann Grosdidier, RHS, 7.950; 39-T, Sydney Sutten, WAT, 7.925; 39-T, Kia Gjoraas, WHS, 7.925;

41, Brooke Bollinger, WAT, 7.900; 42, Sydney Shillingstad, HUR, 7.825; 43, Deyona Little, HUR, 7.800; 44-T, Emily Nix, RHS, 7.650; 44-T, Carolyne Burdick, RHS, 7.650; 46, Ava Manning, OG, 7.600; 47, Gracie Czmowski, MIT, 7.575; 48, Mary Christensen, WHS, 7.325.



BEAM





Medalists: 1, Lizzie Miller, OG, 9.575; 2-T, Jordyn Huneke, RCS, 9.550; 2-T, Myah Morris, WAT, 9.550; 4, Payton Steffensen, YAN, 9.425; 5, Jaiden Boomsma, YAN, 9.250; 6-T, Maria Krall, MIT, 9.200; 6-T, Brooke Bollinger, WAT, 9.200; 8-T, Sydney Sutten, WAT, 9.100; 8-T, McKenzie Buisker, WAT, 9.100;

10, Haleigh Diede, YAN, 9.050; 11, Gracie Czmowski, MIT, 9.000; 12, Callie DeWitt, OG, 8.950; 13-T, Erica Zell, HUR, 8.900; 13-T, Masy Mock, MIT, 8.900; 15, Sophie Bullard, PIE, 8.875.

Other scores: 16, Mikah Moser, PIE, 8.850; 17, Alyssa Hughes, MIT, 8.750; 18-T, Maci Law, BRO, 8.725; 18-T, Brenna Herting, WAT, 8.725;

20-T, Emily Dougherty, OG, 8.650; 20-T, Cydne Munson, BRO, 8.650; 20-T, Jamie Iwan, Rapid City Central, 8.650; 23, Kaitlin Guthmiller, YAN, 8.600; 24, Fiona Donhiser, RCS, 8.575; 25, Bailey Roden, MIT, 8.550; 26, Rachel Gannon, BRO, 8.500; 27, Courtney Koisti, BRO, 8.400; 28, Kenley Cotter, OG, 8.350; 29, Erica Hageman, WAT, 8.300;

30-T, Marah Dobrenski, BRO, 8.250; 30-T, Elaina Lubeck, OG, 8.250; 32, Michaela Mohr, LHS, 8.175; 33, Danielle Schmidt, RCS, 8.150; 34, Aspyn Lundquist, ABC, 8.125; 35, Ariana Azumatan, RHS, 8.000; 36, Sydney Cork, RHS, 7.950; 37-T, Jose Dierks, MIT, 7.800; 37-T, Cayla Klapperich, RCS, 7.800; 39, Jordyn Thoene, RHS, 7.775;

40, Sydney Shillingstad, HUR, 7.750; 41, Deyona Little, HUR, 7.675; 42, Rylie Stonecipher, RCS, 7.625; 43, Holly Weidner, WHS, 7.575; 44, Emirra Returns, RCS, 7.425; 45, Lexi Hart, LHS, 7.375; 46, Megan Haiar, RHS, 7.325; 47, Elizabeth Boysen, LHS, 6.525.



VAULT





Medalists: 1, Myah Morris, WAT, 9.725; 2, Jordyn Huneke, RCS, 9.600; 3, Payton Steffensen, YAN, 9.225; 4, Allison Stadheim, WAT, 9.100; 5, Brooke Malsom, ABC, 9.075; 6, Jaiden Boomsma, YAN, 9.000; 7, Brooke Bollinger, WAT, 8.925; 8, Bailey Roden, MIT, 8.850;

9-T, Maria Krall, MIT, 8.825; 9-T, Michaela Mohr, LHS, 8.825; 11-T, Haleigh Diede, YAN, 8.800; 11-T, Jose Dierks, MIT, 8.800; 13, Whitney Scott, WAT, 8.775; 14, Abbi Cummings, WAT, 8.750; 15-T, Lizzie Miller, OG, 8.700; 15-T, Callie DeWitt, OG, 8.700; 15-T, Aspyn Lundquist, ABC, 8.700.

Other scores: 18, Rylie Stonecipher, RCS, 8.675; 19-T, Sophie Bullard, PIE, 8.650; 19-T, Kailee Henglefelt, MIT, 8.650;

21-T, Elizabeth Kolb, OG, 8.625; 21-T, Elise Cardella, ABC, 8.625; 23-T, Lexi Hart, LHS, 8.575; 23-T, Meg Erwin, PIE, 8.575; 25-T, Jordyn Thoene, RHS, 8.475; 25-T, Lili Saaleephiw, WHS, 8.475; 27, Emily Nix, RHS, 8.450; 28-T, Sophie Bisgard, YAN, 8.425; 28-T, Lauren Vik, YAN, 8.425;

30, Mackenzie Gauger, MIT, 8.400; 31, Kaitlin Guthmiller, YAN, 8.375; 32-T, Rachel Gannon, BRO, 8.350; 32-T, Erica Zell, HUR, 8.350; 32-T, Maci Law, BRO, 8.350; 32-T, Sydney Shillingstad, HUR, 8.350; 32-T, Deyona Little, HUR, 8.350; 32-T, Hallie Carlson, LHS, 8.350; 38-T, Emilee Nickel, Rapid City Central, 8.300; 38-T, Ava Manning, OG, 8.300;

40, Courtney Koisti, BRO, 8.275; 41, Alyssa Hughes, MIT, 8.250; 42, Sydney Cork, RHS, 8.200; 43, Cayla Klapperich, RCS, 8.150; 44-T, Marah Dobrenski, BRO, 8.100; 44-T, Danielle Schmidt, RCS, 8.100; 46, Aubrey Bodensteiner, RCS, 8.075; 47, Cydne Munson, BRO, 8.025; 48, Jadeyn Holzer, Rapid City Central, 7.950; 49, Fiona Donhiser, RCS, 7.875;

50, Emily Dougherty, OG, 7.750; 51, Mikah Moser, PIE, 7.400; *, Caitlin Ostbye, MIT, 0.000



FLOOR





Medalists: 1, Payton Steffensen, YAN, 9.600; 2, Jordyn Huneke, RCS, 9.550; 3, Myah Morris, WAT, 9.525; 4, Maria Krall, MIT, 9.400; 5, Jose Dierks, MIT, 9.350; 6, Abbi Cummings, WAT, 9.325; 7, Sophie Bullard, PIE, 9.250; 8-T, Erica Zell, HUR, 9.225; 8-T, Sydney Shillingstad, HUR, 9.225;

10-T, Lizzie Miller, OG, 9.200; 10-T, Aspyn Lundquist, ABC, 9.200; 10-T, Allison Stadheim, WAT, 9.200; 13, Rachel Gannon, BRO, 9.175; 14, Abigail Lenssen, WAT, 9.125; 15, Alyssa Hughes, MIT, 9.100.

Other scores: 16, Cayla Klapperich, RCS, 9.050; 17-T, Brooke Malsom, ABC, 9.025; 17-T, Erica Hageman, WAT, 9.025; 19, Jordyn Thoene, RHS, 8.950;

20, Haleigh Diede, YAN, 8.925; 21, Jaiden Boomsma, YAN, 8.900; 22-T, Marah Dobrenski, BRO, 8.850; 22-T, Deyona Little, HUR, 8.850; 22-T, Sophie Bisgard, YAN, 8.850; 25, Gracie Czmowski, MIT, 8.825; 26-T, Callie DeWitt, OG, 8.800; 26-T, Courtney Koisti, BRO, 8.800; 26-T, Sydney Cork, RHS, 8.800; 29, Maci Law, BRO, 8.775;

30-T, Mikah Moser, PIE, 8.750; 30-T, Emily Dougherty, OG, 8.750; 30-T, Kenley Cotter, OG, 8.750; 33, Elizabeth Kolb, OG, 8.675; 34, Meg Erwin, PIE, 8.650; 35, Kaitlin Guthmiller, YAN, 8.625; 36-T, Brooke Bollinger, WAT, 8.475; 36-T, Lexi Hart, LHS, 8.475; 36-T, Mary Christensen, WHS, 8.475; 39, Cydne Munson, BRO, 8.450;

40, Rylie Stonecipher, RCS, 8.425; 41-T, Fiona Donhiser, RCS, 8.250; 41-T, Macey Strutz, WHS, 8.250; 43, Faith Ungang, WHS, 8.200; 44, Masy Mock, MIT, 8.100; 45, Aubrey Bodensteiner, RCS, 8.000; 46, Emilee Nickel, Rapid City Central, 7.975; 47, Emily Nix, RHS, 7.925; 48, Bailey Roden, MIT, 7.675.



CLASS A STATE GYMNASTICS





TEAMS: Britton-Hecla (BH), Chamberlain (CHA), Deuel (DEU), Hot Springs (HS), Madison (MAD), Milbank Area (MA), Montrose (MON), Parkston/Ethan/Hanson (PEH), Sisseton (SIS), Stanley County (SC), Vermillion (VER), Wagner/Bon Homme (WBH), Wall/Kadoka/Philip (WKP), West Central (WC).



ALL-AROUND





Medalists: 1, Jenni Giles, MAD, 36.875; 2, Morgan Kwasniewski, DEU, 36.825; 3, Jocelyn Krouse, MON, 36.150; 4, Shania Schwebach, MAD, 35.275; 5, Simon Paige, DEU, 35.075; 6, Carter Williams, VER, 34.875; 7-T, Tyra Zens, PEH, 34.625; 7-T, Alyssa Anderson, WC, 34.625;

9, Morgan Hansen, MAD, 34.275; 10, Averi Schmeichel, WC, 33.575; 11, Mackenzie Weinkauf, MA, 32.750; 12, Bredvik Whitney, BH, 32.725; 13, Tierra Schroeder, HS, 32.600; 14, Hayle Schroeder, BH, 32.500; 15, Ciara Hough, CHA, 32.150.

Other scores: 16, Joanna Soukup, WBH, 31.575; 17, Brooke Fraasch, MA, 31.525; 18, Diamond Miller, HS, 31.475; 19, Josie Haden, HS, 31.350;

20, Brittney Sween, DEU, 31.325; 21, Mikayden Weston, CHA, 30.800; 22, Waletich Galle, BH, 29.925; 23, Anna Bellle McIlravy, WKP, 29.850; 24, Elaina Taggart, VER, 28.750; 25, Abby Moon, WKP, 27.975; 26, Jasi Kroll, SC, 27.325.



BARS





Medalists: 1, Morgan Kwasniewski, DEU, 9.150; 2, Jocelyn Krouse, MON, 8.850; 3, Jenni Giles, MAD, 8.800; 4, Simon Paige, DEU, 8.725; 5, Tyra Zens, PEH, 8.675; 6-T, Shania Schwebach, MAD, 8.375; 6-T, Flemming Olivia, MAD, 8.375; 8, Carter Williams, VER, 8.325;

9, Alyssa Anderson, WC, 8.300; 10, Brooke Skoglund, BH, 8.150; 11, Morgan Hansen, MAD, 8.075; 12, Bredvik Whitney, BH, 8.025; 13, Elise Hotzler, DEU, 7.975; 14, Averi Schmeichel, WC, 7.825; 15-T, Ciara Hough, CHA, 7.750; 15-T, Brooke Fraasch, MA, 7.750.

Other scores: 17, Knippling Kazney, CHA, 7.575; 18, Kann Kassidy, BH, 7.525; 19-T, Makenna Maras, WC, 7.400; 19-T, Morgan Dahme, BH, 7.400;

21-T, Diamond Miller, HS, 7.350; 21-T, Anna Bellle McIlravy, WKP, 7.350; 23, Fischer Kailyn, HS, 7.275; 24, Joanna Soukup, WBH, 7.250; 25, Tierra Schroeder, HS, 7.200; 26, Hayle Schroeder, BH, 7.175; 27, Mackenzie Weinkauf, MA, 7.125; 28, Kenzie Hamann, DEU, 7.075; 29, Brittney Sween, DEU, 6.950;

30, Mikayden Weston, CHA, 6.925; 31, Josie Haden, HS, 6.425; 32-T, Bairey Alaina, CHA, 6.375; 32-T, Jessi Schroeder, HS, 6.375; 34, Elaina Taggart, VER, 6.275; 35-T, Allen Alyssa, CHA, 5.775; 35-T, Andera Sydney, CHA, 5.775; 37-T, Peyton Larson, VER, 5.600; 37-T, Jaida Kramer, HS, 5.600; 39, Abby Moon, WKP, 5.525

40, Waletich Galle, BH, 5.325; 41, Jasi Kroll, SC, 4.175.



BEAM





Medalists: 1, Morgan Kwasniewski, DEU, 9.475; 2, Jenni Giles, MAD, 9.250; 3, Jocelyn Krouse, MON, 9.100; 4, Brooke Skoglund, BH, 8.850; 5-T, Shania Schwebach, MAD, 8.725; 5-T, Alyssa Anderson, WC, 8.725; 7, Simon Paige, DEU, 8.700; 8, Morgan Hansen, MAD, 8.650;

9, Tierra Schroeder, HS, 8.575; 10, Carter Williams, VER, 8.550; 11, Cayden Eliason, MAD, 8.350; 12-T, Josie Haden, HS, 8.325; 12-T, Karly Monnier, DEU, 8.325; 14, Tyra Zens, PEH, 8.250; 15-T, Averi Schmeichel, WC, 8.225; 15-T, Anneliese Taggart, VER, 8.225; 15-T, McKenzie Prunty, PEH, 8.225.

Other scores: 18, Mackenzie Weinkauf, MA, 8.100; 19, Diamond Miller, HS, 8.050;

20-T, Mikayden Weston, CHA, 8.000; 20-T, Dani Yamaura, MA, 8.000; 22, Raena Rost, MAD, 7.875; 23, Kann Kassidy, BH, 7.775; 24, Roda Shelby, HS, 7.625; 25-T, Waletich Galle, BH, 7.600; 25-T, Peyton Larson, VER, 7.600; 27, Emma Dahlhoff, VER, 7.475; 28, Sara Wilde, HS, 7.450; 29-T, Joanna Soukup, WBH, 7.400; 29-T, Williams Raelyn, MAD, 7.400;

31, Ciara Hough, CHA, 7.350; 32-T, Bredvik Whitney, BH, 7.300; 32-T, Brittney Sween, DEU, 7.300; 34, Elaina Taggart, VER, 7.250; 35, Hayle Schroeder, BH, 7.225; 36, Jasi Kroll, SC, 7.025; 37, Brooke Fraasch, MA, 6.950; 38, Allen Alyssa, CHA, 6.900; 39, Makenna Maras, WC, 6.750;

40, Abby Moon, WKP, 6.700; 41, Anna Bellle McIlravy, WKP, 6.500; 42, Steckelberg Jerica, CHA, 6.225; 43, Jalen Agnew, SIS, 5.925.



VAULT





Medalists: 1, Jenni Giles, MAD, 9.300; 2, Shania Schwebach, MAD, 9.050; 3, Jocelyn Krouse, MON, 9.025; 4, Morgan Kwasniewski, DEU, 8.900; 5, Carter Williams, VER, 8.875; 6-T, Tyra Zens, PEH, 8.850; 6-T, Hayle Schroeder, BH, 8.850; 8, Bredvik Whitney, BH, 8.800;

9-T, Alyssa Anderson, WC, 8.750; 9-T, Mackenzie Weinkauf, MA, 8.750; 9-T, Ciara Hough, CHA, 8.750; 9-T, Brooke Skoglund, BH, 8.750; 13-T, Brooke Fraasch, MA, 8.675; 13-T, Sahr Ally, MAD, 8.675; 15, Averi Schmeichel, WC, 8.625.

Other scores: 16-T, Joanna Soukup, WBH, 8.600; 16-T, Brittney Sween, DEU, 8.600; 16-T, Waletich Galle, BH, 8.600; 16-T, Alexus Dion, WBH, 8.600;

20-T, Simon Paige, DEU, 8.575; 20-T, Brown Haley, DEU, 8.575; 22, Mikayden Weston, CHA, 8.525; 23, Morgan Hansen, MAD, 8.500; 24, Jacinda Redday, SIS, 8.450; 25-T, Jenni Waba, MAD, 8.400; 25-T, Jodi DeVaal, MA, 8.400; 27-T, Tierra Schroeder, HS, 8.300; 27-T, Josie Haden, HS, 8.300; 29, Karlie Dartt, WKP, 8.250;

30, Jalen Agnew, SIS, 8.225; 31-T, Abby Moon, WKP, 8.200; 31-T, Tessa Dykstra, SIS, 8.200; 33, Anneliese Taggart, VER, 8.175; 34, Allen Alyssa, CHA, 8.150; 35, Diamond Miller, HS, 8.100; 36, Anna Bellle McIlravy, WKP, 7.950; 37, Elaina Taggart, VER, 7.900; 38-T, Eleah Carda, SC, 7.825; 38-T, Sara Wilde, HS, 7.825;

40, Marissa Lanfear, WKP, 7.800; 41, Jasi Kroll, SC, 7.725; 42, Steckelberg Jerica, CHA, 7.375.



FLOOR





Medalists: 1, Jenni Giles, MAD, 9.525; 2, Morgan Kwasniewski, DEU, 9.300; 3, Hayle Schroeder, BH, 9.250; 4, Jocelyn Krouse, MON, 9.175; 5-T, Shania Schwebach, MAD, 9.125; 5-T, Carter Williams, VER, 9.125; 7, Simon Paige, DEU, 9.075; 8, Morgan Hansen, MAD, 9.050;

9, Averi Schmeichel, WC, 8.900; 10, Elise Hotzler, DEU, 8.875; 11-T, Alyssa Anderson, WC, 8.850; 11-T, Tyra Zens, PEH, 8.850; 13, Mackenzie Weinkauf, MA, 8.775; 14, Kylie Carlson, BH, 8.725; 15, Bredvik Whitney, BH, 8.600.

Other scores: 16, Gors Isabel, MAD, 8.575; 17, Tierra Schroeder, HS, 8.525; 18, Anneliese Taggart, VER, 8.500; 19-T, Brittney Sween, DEU, 8.475; 19-T, Jenni Waba, MAD, 8.475;

21, Madeleine Gutfafson, MA, 8.425; 22-T, Waletich Galle, BH, 8.400; 22-T, Jasi Kroll, SC, 8.400; 24-T, Joanna Soukup, WBH, 8.325; 24-T, Leighton Elsa, MAD, 8.325; 26-T, Ciara Hough, CHA, 8.300; 26-T, Josie Haden, HS, 8.300; 28, Brooke Fraasch, MA, 8.150; 29-T, Anna Bellle McIlravy, WKP, 8.050; 29-T, Knippling Kazney, CHA, 8.050;

31, Diamond Miller, HS, 7.975; 32, Kenzie Hamann, DEU, 7.900; 33, Bochmann Aerial, HS, 7.850; 34, Peyton Larson, VER, 7.825; 35, Eleah Carda, SC, 7.700; 36, Elaina Bechen, WBH, 7.650; 37, Abby Moon, WKP, 7.550; 38, Steckelberg Jerica, CHA, 7.500; 39-T, Mikayden Weston, CHA, 7.350; 39-T, Ivy Hopkins, WBH, 7.350;

41, Elaina Taggart, VER, 7.325.