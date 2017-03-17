SDHoops17: Friday's state tourney roundup

Roundup of Friday’s action:

Class AA GIRLS

CONSOLATION

Roosevelt 49, Brandon Valley 43 – Tatum Kooima scored 16 points and Tahia Mitzel and Taylor Bonestroo added seven apiece for the Rough Riders. Kira Ward added eight points. For the Lynx, Trinity Law scored 10 points. Roosevelt led 30-18 at halftime. The Rough Riders outshot Brandon Valley 37 percent to 29 percent from the field.

CLASS A

CONSOLATION

Dakota Valley 56, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 37 – Jack McCabe scored 16 points and Robert Rosenquist 12 for Dakota Valley. John Prochello added seven points with eight rebounds. For MV/P, Hayden Schmidt scored 15 points.

CLASS B

CONSOLATION

White 60 River, Platte-Geddes 50 – Justice Morrison scored 20 points and Donnie Yackley added 12 for White River. Trevor Sprik scored 13 points for Platte-Geddes. Malachi Girton and Ricky Knecht both had nine.