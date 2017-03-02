SDHSAA releases football schedules for 2017-18

We’ve entered the best time of year for high school and college hoops, but if you’ve been craving some South Dakota football news, you’re in luck.
The SDHSAA released its 2017 football schedules Tuesday afternoon. The upcoming season gets underway for 11B and 9-man squads on Aug. 18, with the remaining classes kicking off their seasons a week later.
11AAA, 11AA and 11A conclude their regular season the same night that the smaller classes begin postseason play (Thurs., Oct. 19).
The quarterfinals for all classes are set for Thurs., Oct. 26, followed by the semifinals eight days later.
The DakotaDome will once again play host to this year’s state championships, which will begin Thurs., Nov. 9 with the three 9-man classes and continue with 11B and 11AA on Friday. 11A and 11AAA will crown their champions on Sat., Nov. 11.
In case you were wondering, this year’s state championship weekend comes a week before the SDSU-USD showdown in Vermillion, but does coincide with the Coyotes’ trip to Fargo. The Jackrabbits will be at home against Illinois State.
At 11AAA, Week 1 is highlighted by a rematch of last year’s championship game, with two-time defending champ Washington visiting Brandon Valley.
The Warriors outlasted the Lynx in last year’s championship, claiming a 41-31 victory to cap off their perfect season. Tupak Kpeayeh, who ran for 231 and three touchdowns in that game, figures to be back at tailback for Washington, while Brandon Valley will be christening a new quarterback following the graduation of Alex Waltner.
Elsewhere, new Lincoln coach Jared Fredenburg will make his head coaching debut in week one at home against Rapid City Central. The former Roosevelt defensive coordinator was tabbed to replace coach Brian Bechard, who took over for Aaron Beavers on an interim basis in September.
After opening at home, the Patriots will head to Brandon Valley as part of the annual Presidents Bowl. Washington will host Roosevelt in the other Week 2 (Sept. 1) matchup.
In terms of cross-class foes, Lincoln has home games against Yankton (Week 6) and Brookings (Week 8); O’Gorman hosts Harrisburg (Week 2), then visits Huron (Week 7); and Washington scheduled trips to defending 11AA champion Mitchell (Week 4) and Brookings (Week 6).
Speaking of 11AA, Harrisburg’s shot at avenging its state championship loss to Mitchell won’t come until mid-October when the Tigers host the Kernels in Week 8.
Reclassifications led to some intrigue in Class 11A with Sioux Falls Christian returning to Class 11B.
It will be a baptism by fire of sorts for the Chargers, who open the season with a trip to Winner, which has won 24 consecutive games and is coming off a season in which it allowed a grand total of 35 points.
Sioux Falls Christian will maintain some ties to its former class, with games against Canton (Week 3) and Tea Area (Week 8) on the schedule.
2017 FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Below are the week-by-week schedules for the Brandon Valley, Dell Rapids, Harrisburg, Lincoln, O’Gorman, Roosevelt, Sioux Falls Christian, Tea Area, Washington and West Central.
WEEK 0 (Aug. 18)
- S.F. Christian at Winner
WEEK 1 (Aug. 25)
- Dell Rapids at Dakota Valley
- Harrisburg vs. Pierre
- O’Gorman at Aberdeen Central
- Rapid City Central at Lincoln
- Roosevelt at Rapid City Stevens
- S.F. Christian at Mobridge-Pollock
- Tea at West Central
- Tri-Valley at Hot Springs
- Washington at Brandon Valley
WEEK 2 (Sept. 1)
- Dell Rapids at Vermillion
- Harrisburg at O’Gorman
- Lennox at Tri-Valley
- Lincoln at Brandon Valley
- O’Gorman vs. Harrisburg
- St. Thomas More at Tea
- Washington at Roosevelt
- Winner at West Central
WEEK 3 (Sept. 8)
- Belle Fourche at Dell Rapids
- Brandon Valley at Aberdeen Central
- Canton at S.F. Christian
- Huron at Harrisburg
- O’Gorman at Washington
- Roosevelt at Lincoln
- Tea at Elk Point-Jefferson
- Vermillion at Tri-Valley
- West Central at St. Thomas More
WEEK 4 (Sept. 15)
- Dell Rapids at West Central
- Harrisburg at Douglas
- Lincoln at O’Gorman
- Rapid City Central at Brandon Valley
- S.F. Christian at Sioux Valley
- Tea at Lennox
- Tri-Valley at Dakota Valley
- Washington at Mitchell
- Yankton at Roosevelt
WEEK 5 (Sept. 22)
- Aberdeen Central at Harrisburg
- Brandon Valley at Roosevelt
- Elk Point-Jefferson at S.F. Christian
- Lincoln at Watertown
- Madison at West Central
- O’Gorman at Rapid City Central
- Rapid City Stevens at Washington
- Tri-Valley at Dell Rapids
- Vermillion at Tea
WEEK 6 (Sept. 29)
- Brandon Valley at Rapid City Stevens
- Dell Rapids at Tea
- Roosevelt at O’Gorman
- S.F. Christian at Flandreau
- Washington at Brookings
- Watertown at Harrisburg
- West Central at Tri-Valley
- Yankton at Lincoln
WEEK 7 (Oct. 6)
- Aberdeen Central at Washington
- Harrisburg at Brookings
- Lincoln at Rapid City Stevens
- Milbank at Dell Rapids
- O’Gorman at Huron
- Rapid City Central at Roosevelt
- Tea at Madison
- Tri-Valley at S.F. Christian
- Watertown at Brandon Valley
- West Central at Dakota Valley
WEEK 8 (Oct. 13)
- Brookings at Lincoln
- Flandreau at Dell Rapids
- Madison at Tri-Valley
- McCook Central/Montrose at West Central
- Mitchell at Harrisburg
- Rapid City Stevens at O’Gorman
- Roosevelt at Pierre
- Tea at S.F. Christian
- Washington at Rapid City Central
- Yankton at Brandon Valley
WEEK 9 (Oct. 19*)
- Brandon Valley at O’Gorman
- Dakota Valley at Tea
- Dell Rapids at Madison
- Harrisburg at Yankton
- Lincoln at Washington
- S.F. Christian – Round of 16 playoffs
- Tri-Valley at Milbank
- Watertown at Roosevelt
- West Central at Lennox
*-Thursday
PLAYOFFS
- QUARTERFINALS – Thurs., Oct. 26
- SEMIFINALS – Fri., Nov. 3
- 9-MAN – Thurs., Nov. 9
- 11B & 11AA – Fri., Nov. 10
- 11A & 11AAA – Sat., Nov. 11