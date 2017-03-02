SDHSAA releases football schedules for 2017-18

We’ve entered the best time of year for high school and college hoops, but if you’ve been craving some South Dakota football news, you’re in luck.

The SDHSAA released its 2017 football schedules Tuesday afternoon. The upcoming season gets underway for 11B and 9-man squads on Aug. 18, with the remaining classes kicking off their seasons a week later.

11AAA, 11AA and 11A conclude their regular season the same night that the smaller classes begin postseason play (Thurs., Oct. 19).

The quarterfinals for all classes are set for Thurs., Oct. 26, followed by the semifinals eight days later.

The DakotaDome will once again play host to this year’s state championships, which will begin Thurs., Nov. 9 with the three 9-man classes and continue with 11B and 11AA on Friday. 11A and 11AAA will crown their champions on Sat., Nov. 11.

In case you were wondering, this year’s state championship weekend comes a week before the SDSU-USD showdown in Vermillion, but does coincide with the Coyotes’ trip to Fargo. The Jackrabbits will be at home against Illinois State.

At 11AAA, Week 1 is highlighted by a rematch of last year’s championship game, with two-time defending champ Washington visiting Brandon Valley.

The Warriors outlasted the Lynx in last year’s championship, claiming a 41-31 victory to cap off their perfect season. Tupak Kpeayeh, who ran for 231 and three touchdowns in that game, figures to be back at tailback for Washington, while Brandon Valley will be christening a new quarterback following the graduation of Alex Waltner.

Elsewhere, new Lincoln coach Jared Fredenburg will make his head coaching debut in week one at home against Rapid City Central. The former Roosevelt defensive coordinator was tabbed to replace coach Brian Bechard, who took over for Aaron Beavers on an interim basis in September.

After opening at home, the Patriots will head to Brandon Valley as part of the annual Presidents Bowl. Washington will host Roosevelt in the other Week 2 (Sept. 1) matchup.

In terms of cross-class foes, Lincoln has home games against Yankton (Week 6) and Brookings (Week 8); O’Gorman hosts Harrisburg (Week 2), then visits Huron (Week 7); and Washington scheduled trips to defending 11AA champion Mitchell (Week 4) and Brookings (Week 6).

Speaking of 11AA, Harrisburg’s shot at avenging its state championship loss to Mitchell won’t come until mid-October when the Tigers host the Kernels in Week 8.

Reclassifications led to some intrigue in Class 11A with Sioux Falls Christian returning to Class 11B.

It will be a baptism by fire of sorts for the Chargers, who open the season with a trip to Winner, which has won 24 consecutive games and is coming off a season in which it allowed a grand total of 35 points.

Sioux Falls Christian will maintain some ties to its former class, with games against Canton (Week 3) and Tea Area (Week 8) on the schedule.

2017 FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Below are the week-by-week schedules for the Brandon Valley, Dell Rapids, Harrisburg, Lincoln, O’Gorman, Roosevelt, Sioux Falls Christian, Tea Area, Washington and West Central.

WEEK 0 (Aug. 18)

S.F. Christian at Winner

WEEK 1 (Aug. 25)

Dell Rapids at Dakota Valley

Harrisburg vs. Pierre

O’Gorman at Aberdeen Central

Rapid City Central at Lincoln

Roosevelt at Rapid City Stevens

S.F. Christian at Mobridge-Pollock

Tea at West Central

Tri-Valley at Hot Springs

Washington at Brandon Valley

WEEK 2 (Sept. 1)

Dell Rapids at Vermillion

Harrisburg at O’Gorman

Lennox at Tri-Valley

Lincoln at Brandon Valley

O’Gorman vs. Harrisburg

St. Thomas More at Tea

Washington at Roosevelt

Winner at West Central

WEEK 3 (Sept. 8)

Belle Fourche at Dell Rapids

Brandon Valley at Aberdeen Central

Canton at S.F. Christian

Huron at Harrisburg

O’Gorman at Washington

Roosevelt at Lincoln

Tea at Elk Point-Jefferson

Vermillion at Tri-Valley

West Central at St. Thomas More

WEEK 4 (Sept. 15)

Dell Rapids at West Central

Harrisburg at Douglas

Lincoln at O’Gorman

Rapid City Central at Brandon Valley

S.F. Christian at Sioux Valley

Tea at Lennox

Tri-Valley at Dakota Valley

Washington at Mitchell

Yankton at Roosevelt

WEEK 5 (Sept. 22)

Aberdeen Central at Harrisburg

Brandon Valley at Roosevelt

Elk Point-Jefferson at S.F. Christian

Lincoln at Watertown

Madison at West Central

O’Gorman at Rapid City Central

Rapid City Stevens at Washington

Tri-Valley at Dell Rapids

Vermillion at Tea

WEEK 6 (Sept. 29)

Brandon Valley at Rapid City Stevens

Dell Rapids at Tea

Roosevelt at O’Gorman

S.F. Christian at Flandreau

Washington at Brookings

Watertown at Harrisburg

West Central at Tri-Valley

Yankton at Lincoln

WEEK 7 (Oct. 6)

Aberdeen Central at Washington

Harrisburg at Brookings

Lincoln at Rapid City Stevens

Milbank at Dell Rapids

O’Gorman at Huron

Rapid City Central at Roosevelt

Tea at Madison

Tri-Valley at S.F. Christian

Watertown at Brandon Valley

West Central at Dakota Valley

WEEK 8 (Oct. 13)

Brookings at Lincoln

Flandreau at Dell Rapids

Madison at Tri-Valley

McCook Central/Montrose at West Central

Mitchell at Harrisburg

Rapid City Stevens at O’Gorman

Roosevelt at Pierre

Tea at S.F. Christian

Washington at Rapid City Central

Yankton at Brandon Valley

WEEK 9 (Oct. 19*)

Brandon Valley at O’Gorman

Dakota Valley at Tea

Dell Rapids at Madison

Harrisburg at Yankton

Lincoln at Washington

S.F. Christian – Round of 16 playoffs

Tri-Valley at Milbank

Watertown at Roosevelt

West Central at Lennox

*-Thursday

PLAYOFFS