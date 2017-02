SDSU signee Selland scores 2,000th point

Though she ended the night with just 12 minutes in her team’s 64-31 rout of Corsica-Stickney, it was enough to push Sanborn Central/Woonsocket senior Myah Selland past the 2,000-point mark for her career.

@mypy44 scores 2000th career point just now for SCW GBB against Corsica Stickney! #sdpreps https://t.co/uyl8vNwvgh —

Jodi Doering (@JodiDoering) February 03, 2017

Selland, a 6-foot-1 guard/forward, will be playing alongside Macy Miller at South Dakota State next season.

It’s been a prolific season for Selland, who posted one of the year’s most ridiculous stat lines in an overtime win against Crofton (Neb.) last month. That night, she posted 40 points, 15¬†rebounds, six assists, five steals and a block. She knocked down 11 of her 28 shots, including a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer. Though she fouled out in the extra period, her team ultimately came away with a 72-66 win.

Selland has five more regular season games to pad her stats before district play begins later this month.

(h/t Jodi Doering)

Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen .