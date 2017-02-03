SDSU signee Selland scores 2,000th point

Though she ended the night with just 12 minutes in her team’s 64-31 rout of Corsica-Stickney, it was enough to push Sanborn Central/Woonsocket senior Myah Selland past the 2,000-point mark for her career.

Selland, a 6-foot-1 guard/forward, will be playing alongside Macy Miller at South Dakota State next season.

It’s been a prolific season for Selland, who posted one of the year’s most ridiculous stat lines in an overtime win against Crofton (Neb.) last month. That night, she posted 40 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, five steals and a block. She knocked down 11 of her 28 shots, including a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer. Though she fouled out in the extra period, her team ultimately came away with a 72-66 win.

Selland has five more regular season games to pad her stats before district play begins later this month.

