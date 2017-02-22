SDWrestling17: 20 grapplers to watch

The 2017 state wrestling tournament is nearly upon us.

Though Pierre and Beresford/Alcester-Hudson appear to have the inside track to the team crown, there are plenty of wrestlers from around the Sioux Falls area positioned to make some noise in their respective weight classes.

Here are 20 area grapplers (10 from Class A and 10 from Class B) worth keeping an eye on as #SDWrestling17 gets underway Friday at the Sanford Premier Center.

#SDWrestling17: A look at some of the top contenders

CLASS A



Lucus ANGLIN

Vermillion, 44-3, 113 lbs., fr.

“Lucus won 3rd as an 8th grader last year. He is very technical and did a ton of offseason work. He’sgiven up only one takedown all year and is very hard to score against, while remaining very aggressive and offensive. He is definitely looking to get high on the podium again this year.” – Joseph Delvaux, Vermillion

Corey FICHTER

Lincoln, 36-4, 220 lbs., sr.

“​Corey is one of the most athletic big guys I have coached. You won’t find many guys his size that can move the way he can. He is patient and can be very explosive. When the points come they tend to come in a flurry.” – Mark Ernster, Lincoln

Noah GUSE

Madison, 24-3, 145 lbs., sr.

“Noah is a very competitive young man and that can be his biggest attribute. He is a smart wrestler and has great mat sense. He is truly pretty good in all three phases (top, bottom, and his feet) and has big play potential.” – Chris Waba, Madison

Trey HAGE

Vermillion, 35-0, 138 lbs., jr.

“Trey is very tough in all positions and an incredibly skilled technician. He has spent a great deal of time in the off seasons preparing for wrestling season and has a 6th, 4th and 3rd place finish under his belt and will not be completely satisfied until he gets a shot at a championship.” – Joseph Delvaux, Vermillion

Creighton KLINKHAMMER

Brandon Valley, 34-4, 132 lbs., so.

“Creighton is known for being very tough in the top position, with multiple turning combinations. He currently leads the team with 20 pins on the season.” – Derek Outland, Brandon Valley

Kobe KORTAN

Roosevelt, 24-5, 260 lbs., sr.

“As far as the rest of the state should be concerned, Kobe is the most dangerous wrestler at the state tournament. He is never in bad position. He can wrestle through any position and has a phenomenal skill set. He’s good everywhere and is deceptively strong.” – Kyle Svendsen, Roosevelt

Carter KRATZ

Vermillion, 35-2, 160 lbs., sr.

“Carter is one of the most athletic wrestlers I have ever coached. He can score from any position and has the ability to win in a variety of ways. He just missed the finals last year and was 3rd at 160. Carter has his sights set on wrestling for the title this year.” – Joseph Delvaux, Vermillion

Carter LOHR

Roosevelt, 27-0, 152 lbs., jr.

“Carter is super physical. The best part about him is that he loves action, he loves to wrestle and he loves to put up points. He wants to make a statement in each match and I think he does a phenomenal job. He’s a rare kind of guy. You don’t see many like him.” – Kyle Svendsen, Roosevelt

Jacob SCHOON

Brookings, 30-2, 170 lbs., so.

“Jacob has wrestled varsity since his 7th grade year. He has worked to become a multi dimension wrestler which has allowed him to improve every year. Jacob is an exciting young man to watch on the mat and we expect great things from him this weekend and years to come.” – Joseph Delvaux, Vermillion

Wesley WEISCHEDEL

Lennox, 46-5, sr., 126 lbs., sr.

“Wesley is one of the hardest working wrestlers I have ever coached. The amount of skill he brings into each match has been an advantage for him and it shows in how many high level wins he has in his career.” – Michael Smit, Lennox

CLASS B



Nick CASPERSON

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson, 43-0, 182 lbs., jr.

“Nick’s a big guy. I mean, he’s big. He’s got long arms, huge hands. The guy has just got amazing positioning, amazing grip and strength. He just controls you — that’s what’s special with him.” – Tyler Sorenson, Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

Dakota GALT

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson, 23-0, 145 lbs., sr.

“When it comes to Dakota, he’s already a three-time state champ. He’s just a battler. Even if he gives up points, I’m never worried with him because the guy just go-go-go-go-goes.” – Tyler Sorenson, Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

Dylan HANISCH

Canton, 46-2, 126 lbs., sr.

“Dylan is what you would call a naturally gifted wrestler. He is an extremely hard worker who excels in all positions on the mat. He is great at scoring bonus points for the team and he is extremely confident in what he does. He is a wrestler that will move to wrestle the toughest opponent around his weight and always puts team first.” – Jeremy Swenson, Canton

Trevor KLINNERT

Tri-Valley, 29-3, 113 lbs., sr.

“Trevor is a great kid. He always has a positive attitude and is a lot of fun to have in the wrestling room. He’s a team leader, one of our most technical wrestlers and he works extremely hard.” – Mike Gibson, Tri-Valley

Caleb KROUSE

McCook Central/Montrose, 41-8, 170 lbs., sr.

“Caleb is a really focused wrestler, not just on his technique and everything on the mat, but what you’re doing as a coach. He wants your input all the time. He is a naturally strong athlete.” – Scott Andal, McCook Central/Montrose

Caden LAMER

Tri-Valley, 44-1, 120 lbs., so.

Caden is a great kid. He’s a lot of fun to coach because he is always trying to improve. He’s is a team leader who has a never give up attitude and his passion to be the best is amazing. – Mike Gibson, Tri-Valley

Kellyn MARCH

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson, 46-1, 106 lbs., fr.

“Kellen was too small to wrestle in his first year on varsity last year. What he’s done since then is nothing short of amazing. He has 40 pins on the year. He’s like a Dakota Galt. He’s always in your face.” – Tyler Sorenson, Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

Dylan RICE

Flandreau, 42-2, 152 lbs., sr.

Dylan has a hard wrestling, wide open kind of style of wrestler. He’s a physical wrestler that isn’t afraid of going for the big move. After missing the last half of last season, he’s hungry to get back to the finals and come out on top after finishing 2nd two years ago. He’s been very focused on attaining his goal and leaves it all out on the mat, every match. This is his fourth trip to state. He’s been one of the top wrestlers in our program and is only two matches away from his 200th career victory. – Travis Ahrens, Flandreau

Payton SMITH

Canton, 37-1, 220 lbs., jr.

“Payton Smith is an athlete who can wrestle in every position. He went to the toughest tournament in America, Fargo, and was our first-ever double All-American. That experience on the mat in those elite tournaments over the offseason will be huge when it comes to this weekend as they work to get on top of the podium.” – Jeremy Swenson, Canton

Devin STORK

Canton, 40-4, 195 lbs., sr.

“Devin’s talent has increased immensely since last season. The biggest thing with him is his work ethic. Like Payton, he trains five days a week, year round and attended some of the biggest tournaments in the nation this summer. He knows what it takes to win at state.” – Jeremy Swenson, Canton

