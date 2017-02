SDWrestling17: Day 2 results

Results from the second day of the state Class A and B high school wrestling meet.

CLASS A

106 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Jacob Moore (Aberdeen Central) 20-0 won by decision over Cody Stockman (RC Stevens) 31-13 (Dec 5-3)

Jacob Wood (Sturgis Brown) 42-3 won by decision over Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 35-3 (Dec 1-0)

113 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Lincoln Turman (Pierre TF Riggs) 45-1 won by decision over Eli Kadoun (SF Roosevelt) 29-9 (Dec 6-2)

Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 47-3 won by tech fall over Colby Mennis (Madison) 36-9 (TF-1.5 5:06 (15-0))

120 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Cody BeVier (RC Stevens) 33-7 won by decision over Jaetin DeCou (Lennox) 42-9 (Dec 3-2)

William Turman (Pierre TF Riggs) 44-4 won by major decision over Collin Powell (Chamberlain) 39-6 (MD 13-0)

126 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Spencer Stockman (RC Stevens) 42-4 won by fall over Aydan Mack (Watertown) 24-12 (Fall 5:29)

Victor Padilla (Aberdeen Central) 23-9 won by decision over Wesley Weischedel (Lennox) 48-6 (Dec 4-2)

132 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Michael Lusk (Pierre TF Riggs) 33-4 won by decision over Chipper Shillingstad (Huron) 27-9 (Dec 5-2)

Tyson Stoebner (Lennox) 44-6 won by decision over Creighton Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 36-5 (Dec 4-3)

138 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Tyler Waterson (Spearfish) 42-0 won by decision over Austin Senger (Pierre TF Riggs) 39-6 (Dec 7-0)

Trey Hage (Vermillion) 38-0 won by major decision over Bailey Mennis (Madison) 29-6 (MD 12-2)

145 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Bailey Brengle (Sturgis Brown) 39-8 won by decision over Riley McSherry (RC Central) 34-14 (Dec 3-2)

Noah Guse (Madison) 27-3 won by decision over Aric Williams (Pierre TF Riggs) 42-5 (Dec 10-7)

152 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Carter Lohr (SF Roosevelt) 35-0 won by fall over Kesmond Willert (Brookings) 24-10 (Fall 0:25)

Trent Francom (Huron) 38-3 won by decision over Collin Haar (Aberdeen Central) 37-14 (Dec 7-1)

160 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Winston Brown (Sturgis Brown) 42-3 won by fall over Tristen Boeckholt (West Central) 42-8 (Fall 3:24)

Kobe Kortan (SF Roosevelt) 30-6 won by decision over Blake Anderson (RC Central) 34-14 (Dec 3-2)

170 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Bradley Nelson (Aberdeen Central) 46-4 won by decision over Zach Solano (RC Central) 38-9 (Dec 5-2)

Dante Colicheski (RC Stevens) 42-9 won by decision over Jacob Schoon (Brookings) 32-3 (Dec 6-2)

182 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Braiden Nelson (Aberdeen Central) 44-1 won by fall over Tate Gatzke (Belle Fourche) 42-6 (Fall 0:31)

Kolby Kost (RC Central) 31-1 won by fall over Mason Wickherst (Watertown) 33-6 (Fall 1:43)

195 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Spencer Sarringar (Pierre TF Riggs) 41-1 won by major decision over Carson Max (Mitchell) 21-8 (MD 10-0)

Logan Warzecha (Harrisburg) 38-3 won by decision over Nate Guthmiller (Madison) 33-6 (Dec 3-1)

220 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Joel Carpenter (Sturgis Brown) 41-3 won by fall over Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre TF Riggs) 30-15 (Fall 0:51)

Timmy Paris (RC Central) 46-2 won by decision over Corey Fichter (SF Lincoln) 38-5 (Dec 4-3)

285 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 43-0 won by decision over Ryan Parker (Dakota Valley) 35-4 (Dec 6-1)

Eddie Miller (Brookings) 27-3 won by decision over Dane Stahl (Watertown) 34-8 (Dec 1-0)

CLASS B



106 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Kellyn March (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 49-1 won by major decision over Dylan Wolf (Lemmon/McIntosh) 33-9 (MD 11-0)

McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 28-3 won by decision over Lance Soukup (Wagner) 35-10 (Dec 8-3)

113 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Haydn Gilbertson (Kingsbury County) 38-2 won by decision over Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 32-6 (Dec 5-3)

Carl Cronin (Potter County) 41-1 won in sudden victory – 1 over Trevor Klinnert (Tri-Valley) 31-4 (SV-1 5-3)

120 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Caden Lamer (Tri-Valley) 47-1 won by fall over Zak Fowler (Elk Point-Jefferson) 35-9 (Fall 3:19)

Kaleb Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland) 31-7 won by decision over Jackson Eklund (Burke/Gregory) 34-5 (Dec 9-7)

126 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Logan Mahoney (Parkston) 26-2 won by decision over Dirk Wolf (Lemmon/McIntosh) 34-4 (Dec 10-9)

Dylan Hanisch (Canton) 49-2 won by decision over Trevor Pray (Groton Area) 31-4 (Dec 4-3)

132 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Stas Sutera (Bon Homme/Scotland) 41-3 won by decision over Scott Peterson (Canton) 41-11 (Dec 5-0)

Hunter Peterson (Philip Area) 24-4 won by decision over Sam Kruger (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 40-7 (Dec 7-0)

138 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Lucas Smith (Potter County) 47-3 won by major decision over Jaden Shepherd (Mobridge-Pollock) 33-8 (MD 14-5)

Connor Bertsch (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 41-4 won by decision over Alex Aesoph (Faulkton Area) 32-8 (Dec 6-4)

145 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Dakota Galt (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 26-0 won by decision over Dylan Colt (Elk Point-Jefferson) 32-8 (Dec 3-0)

Jess Karber (Clark/Willow Lake) 44-1 won in tie breaker – 1 over Kyler Holzbauer (Parkston) 34-6 (TB-1 4-2)

152 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Nick Donnelly (Philip Area) 46-1 won by fall over Devon Sievers (Deuel) 31-6 (Fall 5:24)

Dylan Rice (Flandreau) 45-2 won by decision over Marcus Urban (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 42-7 (Dec 8-4)

160 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Shaeden Scheidt (Canton) 44-6 won in sudden victory – 1 over Kelby Hawkins (Webster Area) 38-1 (SV-1 6-4)

Dawson Semmler (Parkston) 33-4 won by fall over Jeremiah Beck (Burke/Gregory) 33-6 (Fall 4:59)

170 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Nathan Bauer (Mobridge-Pollock) 34-12 won by decision over Caleb Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 43-9 (Dec 5-4)

Ty Haneke (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 25-3 won by fall over Trey Nachtigall (Hot Springs) 41-5 (Fall 3:56)

182 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Nick Casperson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 46-0 won by fall over Jack Whaley (Stanley County) 37-8 (Fall 2:50)

Cooper Baloun (Redfield/Doland) 24-0 won by decision over Trig Olson (Harding County) 31-9 (Dec 6-2)

195 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Tanner Risseeuw (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 31-4 won by decision over Logan Richie (Webster Area) 13-2 (Dec 8-7)

Devin Stork (Canton) 43-4 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Caleb Brandt (Wolsey-Wessington) 35-9 (UTB 3-2)

220 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Braydon Peterson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 34-6 won by decision over James Nelson (Bennett County) 37-4 (Dec 12-5)

Payton Smith (Canton) 40-1 won by decision over Dylan Hines (Wolsey-Wessington) 11-3 (Dec 5-2)

285 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS

Tre`zen Doren (Winner Area) 33-3 won by decision over Riley Schmiedt (Springs/Woonsocket) 33-12 (Dec 7-2)

Austin Moore (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 32-6 won in sudden victory – 1 over Trent Rus (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 36-6 (SV-1 3-1)