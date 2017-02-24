SDWrestling17: Pierre leads in A; Riders advance six to quarters

Greetings from the Sanford Premier Center where the opening round of the 2017 state wrestling tournament just concluded.

It’s been a quiet start to #SDWrestling17 as far as major upsets are concerned. The top four grapplers at each weight class advanced with little resistance.

In the team standings, Pierre leads Class A with 37.5 points, followed by Sturgis Brown with 33.0 points.

The two-time defending champ Govs advanced 10 grapplers to the quarterfinals. Of those 10, eight won via pin in a total time of 18:20. Sturgis Brown and both Rapid City programs logged six pins.

Speaking of the Rapid City schools, Central is third with 31.5 points and Stevens is fourth with 31.0 points. Aberdeen Central rounds out the top five with 27.5 points.

It’s a three-horse race in Class B with Beresford/Alcester Hudson (23.5 points) holding a slim lead over Canton (22.5) and Philip Area (21.0).

Winner (19.5) and Clark/Willow Lake (16.0) also cracked the top five.

CITY SCHOOL ROUNDUP

A look at how the four Sioux Falls schools have fared thus far at #SDWrestling17.

Roosevelt, 8th, 16.0 points

The Rough Riders are off to a solid start with six of their nine wrestlers through to the quarterfinals.

Eli Kadoun (113) won by fall, while Carter Lohr (152) and Joey Otta (182) both advanced via major decision. Riley Hollingshead (106), Josh Cid (145) and Kobe Kortan (160) all advanced as well.

Tanner Swab (132) lost by injury default (2:52) to Chipper Shillingstad (Huron).

Washington, 18th, 9.0 points

The Warriors three heaviest state qualifiers advanced with Jacob Wagner (170), Brock Wulf (182) and Alex Lorenzini (285) all advancing via different means.

Wagner beat Bailey Lawrence (Belle Fourche) by decision, Wulf picked up a major decision win over Zailin Irion (Spearfish) and Lorenzini won by fall over Mitch Schladweiler (Mitchell) in 45 seconds.

Lincoln, 20th, 4.0 points

Corey Fichter was the only Patriot to reach the quarterfinals, winning by fall over Kyle Becker (West Central) in 3:58.

Beau Beavers lost by fall at 106 and Jayden Meyerink lost by decision at 132.

O’Gorman, t-26th, 0.0 points

All four of the Knights’ state qualifiers dropped to the left side of the bracket.

Tigh Hight lost by decision at 126 to Kobi Terpstra (Brandon Valley).

TJ Scheafer (145), Jon Binstock (170) and Kenley Lamberty (285) all lost by fall.

WHAT’S AHEAD

Today’s second session begins at 2:45 with the parade of athletes, followed by quarterfinal matches at 3 p.m.

First- and second-round wrestlebacks will close out the night.

