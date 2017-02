SDWrestling17: State meet Day 1 results

Results from the first round of the Class A and B state high school wrestling meet.

CLASS A



106 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Jacob Moore (Aberdeen Central) 18-0 won by fall over Beau Beavers (SF Lincoln) 32-12 (Fall 3:09); Eli Fischer (Milbank Area) 42-9 won by fall over Declan Malone (Douglas/RC Christian) 29-13 (Fall 0:45); Cody Stockman (RC Stevens) 30-12 won by fall over Connor Klinkhammer (Brookings) 26-18 (Fall 5:46); Giovanni Ruffo (Yankton) 23-8 won by tech fall over Carter Heumiller (West Central) 26-22 (TF-1.5 3:32 (16-0)); Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 34-2 won by fall over Kyler Bauder (Mitchell) 30-19 (Fall 1:43); Riley Hollingshead (SF Roosevelt) 30-10 won by decision over Jarrett Rueb (Vermillion) 28-15 (Dec 7-5); Jack Van Camp (Pierre TF Riggs) 27-20 won by fall over Oakley Blakeman (Belle Fourche) 27-18 (Fall 3:49); Jacob Wood (Sturgis Brown) 40-3 won by major decision over Ty Althoff (Watertown) 22-16 (MD 13-0)

113 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Lincoln Turman (Pierre TF Riggs) 43-1 won by tech fall over Jaxson Waugh (Watertown) 31-14 (TF-1.5 5:03 (18-2)); Max Donovan (Chamberlain) 37-10 won by fall over William George (Douglas/RC Christian) 31-20 (Fall 0:42); TJ Morrison (RC Central) 39-10 won by tech fall over Riley Williams (Lennox) 32-17 (TF-1.5 4:13 (17-1)); Eli Kadoun (SF Roosevelt) 28-8 won by fall over Taten Bahm (Yankton) 13-27 (Fall 4:27); Colby Mennis (Madison) 35-8 won by decision over Tate Johnson (Brandon Valley) 16-9 (Dec 7-1); Tristan Permann (Sturgis Brown) 27-17 won by major decision over Tyson Lien (Huron) 13-19 (MD 16-6); Max Sailor (Spearfish) 34-13 won by decision over Daymon Steuck (Aberdeen Central) 22-20 (Dec 11-6); Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 45-3 won by fall over Jason Nixon (Brookings) 22-15 (Fall 1:50)

120 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Cody BeVier (RC Stevens) 31-7 won by decision over Jack Smith (Brandon Valley) 26-14 (Dec 7-1); Daynon Huber (Huron) 27-17 won by fall over Sherman Taber (Douglas/RC Christian) 28-19 (Fall 3:22); Jacob Husby (Vermillion) 41-10 won by fall over Kadyn Kraye (RC Central) 22-26 (Fall 3:26); Jaetin DeCou (Lennox) 41-8 won by fall over Daniel Momotic (SF Roosevelt) 13-18 (Fall 1:27); Collin Powell (Chamberlain) 38-5 won by decision over Carson Klinkhammer (Brookings) 24-15 (Dec 6-0); Shae Owens (Sturgis Brown) 25-14 won by decision over Spencer Titus (Aberdeen Central) 22-19 (Dec 11-5); Robert Coyle III (Watertown) 32-11 won by decision over Dylan Hage (Harrisburg) 22-23 (Dec 9-3); William Turman (Pierre TF Riggs) 42-4 won by fall over Brayden Gee (Dell Rapids) 16-17 (Fall 1:42)

126 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Spencer Stockman (RC Stevens) 40-4 won by fall over JD Lusk (Milbank Area) 15-21 (Fall 3:18); Chris Nash (Sturgis Brown) 31-16 won by fall over Logan Sparks (Mitchell) 15-22 (Fall 0:46); Aydan Mack (Watertown) 23-11 won by major decision over Ryne Whisler (Vermillion) 29-25 (MD 10-0); Jacob Hanssen (Harrisburg) 31-9 won in sudden victory – 1 over Sam Lehman (Brookings) 23-17 (SV-1 3-1); Victor Padilla (Aberdeen Central) 21-9 won by tech fall over Scott Warwick (Dell Rapids) 15-19 (TF-1.5 4:49 (15-0)); Kobi Terpstra (Brandon Valley) 22-8 won by decision over Tigh Hight (SF O`Gorman) 28-12 (Dec 4-1); Derick Dower (Spearfish) 19-7 won by fall over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre TF Riggs) 10-16 (Fall 3:50); Wesley Weischedel (Lennox) 47-5 won by fall over Tristen Jacobs (RC Central) 6-4 (Fall 0:25)

132 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Michael Lusk (Pierre TF Riggs) 31-4 won by fall over Nolan Johnson (Madison) 32-11 (Fall 2:00); Cully Olson (Sturgis Brown) 12-2 won by decision over Will Jarrott (Aberdeen Central) 25-18 (Dec 5-2); Chipper Shillingstad (Huron) 26-8 won by injury default over Tanner Swab (SF Roosevelt) 15-13 (Inj. 2:52); Taylor Dalen (Harrisburg) 36-13 won by fall over Tashon Clark (Spearfish) 34-16 (Fall 1:29); Tyson Stoebner (Lennox) 42-6 won by major decision over Caden Ideker (West Central) 23-12 (MD 13-2); Brady Bollinger (Watertown) 27-12 won by decision over Jayden Meyerink (SF Lincoln) 33-19 (Dec 6-1); Casey Moser (RC Stevens) 30-17 won by fall over Cole Gehrke (Mitchell) 16-20 (Fall 2:59); Creighton Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 35-4 won by fall over Tyler Blasius (Douglas/RC Christian) 30-9 (Fall 3:07)

138 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Tyler Waterson (Spearfish) 40-0 won by fall over Nathan Sowle (Huron) 19-17 (Fall 2:18); Austin Cihak (Aberdeen Central) 30-19 won by decision over Kyle Heidbrink (Brandon Valley) 18-17 (Dec 16-10); Cooper Voorhees (RC Stevens) 32-12 won by major decision over Mitchell Messersmith (Lennox) 26-23 (MD 11-3); Austin Senger (Pierre TF Riggs) 38-5 won by fall over Logan Halma (SF Roosevelt) 12-17 (Fall 1:16); Bailey Mennis (Madison) 28-5 won by tech fall over Matt Ambrose (Douglas/RC Christian) 33-14 (TF-1.5 3:55 (16-1)); Kyle Tulowetzke (Watertown) 27-4 won by major decision over Jeremiah Palmer (Sturgis Brown) 32-19 (MD 10-2); Nolan Hoback (Harrisburg) 35-11 won by fall over Max Lamer (Dell Rapids) 14-25 (Fall 1:33); Trey Hage (Vermillion) 36-0 won by tech fall over Sutton Carpenter (Mitchell) 19-14 (TF-1.5 4:55 (16-1))

145 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Bailey Brengle (Sturgis Brown) 37-8 won by fall over Trevor Ripplinger (Watertown) 16-14 (Fall 2:14); Jackson Pletten (Brandon Valley) 16-7 won by major decision over Matthew Ackerman (Spearfish) 18-17 (MD 10-2); Brandon Sharkey (RC Stevens) 29-15 won by decision over Alec Bien (Milbank Area) 23-14 (Dec 6-0); Riley McSherry (RC Central) 33-13 won by fall over Noah Walker (Vermillion) 22-13 (Fall 2:47); Noah Guse (Madison) 25-3 won by fall over Ben Tellus (Yankton) 14-24 (Fall 4:23); Cole Halouska (Lennox) 44-11 won by major decision over Barry Browning (Mitchell) 15-12 (MD 8-0); Josh Cid (SF Roosevelt) 20-10 won by decision over Matthew Katz (Huron) 9-16 (Dec 5-1); Aric Williams (Pierre TF Riggs) 41-4 won by fall over TJ Scheafer (SF O`Gorman) 30-17 (Fall 2:41)

152 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Carter Lohr (SF Roosevelt) 33-0 won by major decision over Reese Hansen (Spearfish) 28-16 (MD 9-1); Jaren Puhlman (Sturgis Brown) 20-16 won by fall over Dodge Waldera (Brandon Valley) 21-18 (Fall 3:51); Bridger Kraye (RC Central) 39-13 won by fall over Jack Bren (SF Washington) 18-21 (Fall 3:28); Kesmond Willert (Brookings) 23-9 won by fall over Donovan Bain (Yankton) 7-32 (Fall 0:57); Collin Haar (Aberdeen Central) 36-13 won by decision over Ryan Meyer (Harrisburg) 16-27 (Dec 5-0); Colton Jackson (Douglas/RC Christian) 38-10 won by fall over Briggs Havlik (Mitchell) 29-14 (Fall 5:49); Nathan Tuttle (Watertown) 21-16 won by decision over Maguire Raske (Pierre TF Riggs) 32-22 (Dec 6-4); Trent Francom (Huron) 36-3 won by decision over Jarred Hodges (Madison) 32-12 (Dec 8-4)

160 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Winston Brown (Sturgis Brown) 40-3 won by fall over Jayden Hartford (Watertown) 18-19 (Fall 0:41); Branson Taylor (Douglas/RC Christian) 37-9 won by decision over Kyle Foote (Mitchell) 18-12 (Dec 6-3); Tate Coon (Brookings) 29-9 won by fall over Garrett Leesman (Pierre TF Riggs) 14-18 (Fall 3:12); Tristen Boeckholt (West Central) 41-7 won by decision over Jake Anderson (Milbank Area) 27-7 (Dec 6-0); Kobe Kortan (SF Roosevelt) 28-6 won by decision over Tupak Kpeayeh (SF Washington) 32-19 (Dec 3-2); Nick Schirado (Harrisburg) 38-14 won by major decision over Nick Christensen (Huron) 18-15 (MD 15-5); Blake Anderson (RC Central) 33-13 won by decision over Collin Becker (Dakota Valley) 24-9 (Dec 9-3); Carter Kratz (Vermillion) 36-2 won by fall over Steele Fuegen (RC Stevens) 13-21 (Fall 3:29)

170 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Bradley Nelson (Aberdeen Central) 44-4 won by fall over Austin Hanson (Watertown) 20-20 (Fall 2:56); Jacob Wagner (SF Washington) 27-15 won by decision over Bailey Lawrence (Belle Fourche) 28-16 (Dec 6-0); Jason Simon (West Central) 17-4 won by decision over Cole Dockter (Milbank Area) 29-21 (Dec 7-3); Zach Solano (RC Central) 37-8 won by fall over Cade Bruggeman (Harrisburg) 33-16 (Fall 3:35); Dante Colicheski (RC Stevens) 40-9 won by fall over Brett Culver (Vermillion) 34-19 (Fall 3:08); Tyler Zebell (Lennox) 40-12 won by decision over Travis Kleinsasser (Huron) 24-19 (Dec 6-5); Jake Sailer (Sturgis Brown) 28-19 won by fall over Jon Binstock (SF O`Gorman) 30-21 (Fall 2:42); Jacob Schoon (Brookings) 31-2 won by tech fall over Cade Carpenter (Mitchell) 14-26 (TF-1.5 2:44 (15-0))

182 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Braiden Nelson (Aberdeen Central) 42-1 won by fall over Logan Hadley (Brookings) 24-17 (Fall 2:32); Brock Wulf (SF Washington) 21-11 won by major decision over Zailin Irion (Spearfish) 14-8 (MD 12-4); Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre TF Riggs) 26-19 won by decision over Sam Wente (Dakota Valley) 25-21 (Dec 8-6); Tate Gatzke (Belle Fourche) 41-5 won by decision over Wyatt Larsen (Huron) 23-14 (Dec 6-2); Mason Wickherst (Watertown) 32-5 won by major decision over Kobe Culver (Vermillion) 32-13 (MD 17-4); Jared Mettler (West Central) 37-10 won by major decision over Max Schoenfelder (Mitchell) 22-16 (MD 11-1); Joey Otta (SF Roosevelt) 19-8 won by major decision over Caleb Brink (RC Stevens) 13-21 (MD 9-1); Kolby Kost (RC Central) 29-1 won by fall over Ethan Kanable (Harrisburg) 24-17 (Fall 1:59)

195 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Spencer Sarringar (Pierre TF Riggs) 39-1 won by fall over Ledgend Thorson (Watertown) 17-20 (Fall 0:50); Mathais Thompson (RC Central) 23-12 won by fall over Brock Stien (Lennox) 22-14 (Fall 1:10); Jake Flakus (Aberdeen Central) 36-15 won by fall over Devin O`neill (Vermillion) 13-16 (Fall 0:31); Carson Max (Mitchell) 20-7 won by fall over Trevor Ellis (Yankton) 18-25 (Fall 1:25); Logan Warzecha (Harrisburg) 36-3 won by major decision over Cole Eidem (Brookings) 24-15 (MD 11-2); Hunter McMath (RC Stevens) 19-18 won by fall over Jacob Rieger (Huron) 5-16 (Fall 1:42); Riley Hollander (West Central) 30-7 won by major decision over Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 24-23 (MD 12-3); Nate Guthmiller (Madison) 32-5 won by fall over Clayton Smith (Sturgis Brown) 15-15 (Fall 1:58)

220 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Joel Carpenter (Sturgis Brown) 39-3 won by fall over Lincoln Stahl (Watertown) 17-20 (Fall 1:28); Marc Williams (Spearfish) 19-13 won in tie breaker – 1 over Ben Cavigielli (Dell Rapids) 29-18 (TB-1 12-6); Sam Detert (Harrisburg) 36-11 won by fall over Riley Folk (Milbank Area) 25-12 (Fall 4:24); Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre TF Riggs) 29-14 won by fall over Cole Diedrichsen (Yankton) 28-21 (Fall 0:55); Corey Fichter (SF Lincoln) 37-4 won by fall over Kyle Becker (West Central) 12-12 (Fall 3:58); Marshal Simons (Huron) 25-9 won by fall over Gus Miller (Brookings) 25-19 (Fall 1:58); Darrien Stutz (RC Stevens) 15-21 won by fall over Brody Surrell (Vermillion) 35-13 (Fall 3:05); Timmy Paris (RC Central) 44-2 won by fall over Zeb Parsons (Mitchell) 19-22 (Fall 1:21)

285 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 41-0 won by fall over Nick Palmer (Dell Rapids) 20-18 (Fall 0:57); Donavan Spencer (RC Central) 36-14 won by decision over Thomas Fischer (Lennox) 30-26 (Dec 7-2); Alex Lorenzini (SF Washington) 26-6 won by fall over Mitch Schladweiler (Mitchell) 6-13 (Fall 0:45); Ryan Parker (Dakota Valley) 34-3 won by fall over Kenley Lamberty (SF O`Gorman) 19-21 (Fall 1:37); Dane Stahl (Watertown) 33-7 won by fall over Sam Krohnke (Brandon Valley) 20-11 (Fall 2:54); Austin Maunu (Aberdeen Central) 30-13 won by fall over Donte Bravo (Pine Ridge) 20-12 (Fall 1:31); Ty Paulsen (Pierre TF Riggs) 29-15 won by fall over Zechariah Patterson (RC Stevens) 13-10 (Fall 5:07); Eddie Miller (Brookings) 25-3 won by fall over Tice McVay (Sturgis Brown) 5-10 (Fall 0:43)

CLASS B



106 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Kellyn March (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 47-1 won by fall over Max Johnson (Lead-Deadwood) 32-17 (Fall 0:54); Lane Miller (Howard) 30-17 won by decision over Bradyn Robbins (Redfield/Doland) 27-9 (Dec 9-6); Jordan Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland) 23-9 won by fall over Carson Norgaard (Tri-Valley) 21-28 (Fall 5:06)

Dylan Wolf (Lemmon/McIntosh) 32-8 won by major decision over Andy Johnson (Webster Area) 18-15 (MD 9-0); McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 26-3 won by fall over Andrew Toelle (Sisseton) 29-13 (Fall 0:36); Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 39-11 won by fall over Jacob Steiger (Mobridge-Pollock) 29-14 (Fall 3:53); Gage Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 42-10 won by decision over Iver Paul (Sunshine Bible) 28-13 (Dec 6-0); Lance Soukup (Wagner) 34-9 won by decision over Seth Peterson (Canton) 28-9 (Dec 7-0)

113 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Haydn Gilbertson (Kingsbury County) 36-2 won by major decision over Jordan Vosika (Burke/Gregory) 29-14 (MD 13-1); Tate Haider (Wolsey-Wessington) 32-10 won by fall over Hunter Rucktaeschel (Webster Area) 19-19 (Fall 0:23); Wyatt Turnquist (Winner Area) 38-7 won by fall over Dawson Janke (Lead-Deadwood) 24-13 (Fall 0:38); Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 31-5 won by fall over Braimen Steen (Sisseton) 36-12 (Fall 0:50); Trevor Klinnert (Tri-Valley) 30-3 won by fall over Kamron Pearman (Mobridge-Pollock) 18-19 (Fall 2:29); Hayden Pierret (Garretson) 29-17 won by fall over Keaton Bissonnette (Hot Springs) 16-20 (Fall 1:44); Hunter Pranger (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 36-12 won by major decision over Carter Calmus (Howard) 29-23 (MD 13-2); Carl Cronin (Potter County) 39-1 won by fall over Daniel Cremer (Marion/Freeman) 36-18 (Fall 2:48)

120 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Caden Lamer (Tri-Valley) 45-1 won by fall over Hunter Kloos (Deuel) 31-11 (Fall 3:28); Kegan Pearman (Mobridge-Pollock) 32-13 won by fall over Payton Borah (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 28-22 (Fall 4:45); Chayce Schleuter (Garretson) 15-3 won by fall over Jared Harris (Bennett County) 31-12 (Fall 3:58); Zak Fowler (Elk Point-Jefferson) 34-8 won by fall over Carson Pinske (Lead-Deadwood) 29-13 (Fall 2:23); Jackson Eklund (Burke/Gregory) 33-4 won by tech fall over Alec Dobson (Kingsbury County) 23-15 (TF-1.5 2:40 (17-0); Keanan Pikarski (Sisseton) 36-7 won by decision over Colton Borah (Wolsey-Wessington) 23-16 (Dec 8-2); Atlas Willuweit (Winner Area) 31-8 won by tech fall over Dylan Whitley (Redfield/Doland) 22-13 (TF-1.5 5:29 (19-4); Kaleb Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland) 29-7 won by decision over Parker Snyder (Philip Area) 18-13 (Dec 8-1)

126 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Dirk Wolf (Lemmon/McIntosh) 33-3 won by major decision over Chance Stuwe (Potter County) 29-13 (MD 15-2); Blade Forman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 22-12 won by major decision over Brennan Hanes (Custer/Edgemont) 19-18 (MD 9-0); Ben Soukup (Wagner) 30-8 won by major decision over Martin Ruelas (Flandreau) 37-14 (MD 9-0); Logan Mahoney (Parkston) 24-2 won by fall over Skyler Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 30-18 (Fall 1:12); Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 29-3 won by decision over Aaron Elijah (Sioux Valley) 37-7 (Dec 11-7); Trevor Pray (Groton Area) 30-3 won by fall over Jesse McCann (Harding County) 13-18 (Fall 1:31); Trevor Peters (Winner Area) 27-17 won by decision over Hunter Borah (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 22-16 (Dec 9-5); Dylan Hanisch (Canton) 47-2 won by fall over Dane Christopherson (Sisseton) 28-17 (Fall 1:55)

132 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Stas Sutera (Bon Homme/Scotland) 39-3 won by major decision over Isaac Feldhaus (Howard) 24-18 (MD 10-2); Colbey Lehrke (Sisseton) 27-10 won by decision over Teigan Clark (Sunshine Bible) 21-21 (Dec 9-2); Preston Jones (Britton-Hecla) 30-3 won by decision over Preston Nedved (Wagner) 16-23 (Dec 7-3); Scott Peterson (Canton) 40-10 won by fall over Kurtis Mooney (Bennett County) 32-19 (Fall 1:54); Hunter Peterson (Philip Area) 22-4 won by major decision over Travis Leber (Parker) 37-21 (MD 9-1); Dylin Johnson (Lead-Deadwood) 37-10 won by decision over Hunter Wright (Redfield/Doland) 26-7 (Dec 11-4); Kolton Kribell (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 39-11 won by fall over Andrew Edgar (Faulkton Area) 20-20 (Fall 5:57); Sam Kruger (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 39-6 won by decision over JD Carter (Stanley County) 24-13 (Dec 6-0)

138 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Lucas Smith (Potter County) 45-3 won by fall over Eli Mines (Custer/Edgemont) 19-13 (Fall 2:59); Zach Sykora (Bon Homme/Scotland) 26-13 won by major decision over Riley Binger (Redfield/Doland) 19-15 (MD 9-1); Grant Plucker (Parker) 38-11 won by decision over Rocky Berg (Parkston) 26-15 (Dec 6-3); Jaden Shepherd (Mobridge-Pollock) 32-7 won by fall over Wyatt Kurtz (Groton Area) 15-15 (Fall 2:47); Alex Aesoph (Faulkton Area) 31-7 won by fall over Tucson Freeman (McLaughlin) 33-13 (Fall 4:00); Dalton Bodewitz (Marion/Freeman) 41-9 won by decision over Caden Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 33-18 (Dec 5-3); Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 29-10 won by major decision over Cody Donnelly (Philip Area) 38-9 (MD 12-3); Connor Bertsch (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 39-4 won by tech fall over Trevor Stene (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 29-16 (TF-1.5 2:49 (15-0)

145 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Dakota Galt (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 24-0 won by tech fall over Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 20-15 (TF-1.5 3:18 (16-1); Isaac Olson (Mobridge-Pollock) 26-8 won by decision over Cade Shoemaker (Webster Area) 34-17 (Dec 3-2); Josh Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland) 32-10 won by major decision over Tanner Even (Parker) 42-19 (MD 13-1); Dylan Colt (Elk Point-Jefferson) 31-7 won by major decision over Levi Mines (Custer/Edgemont) 20-14 (MD 9-1); Jess Karber (Clark/Willow Lake) 42-1 won by fall over Stone Durham (St. Thomas More) 32-15 (Fall 1:45); Ty Namanny (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 37-11 won by decision over Dylan VanDerBoom (Newell) 28-7 (Dec 1-0); Gannon Martinmaas (Faulkton Area) 37-8 won by decision over Colton Frei (Wagner) 29-14 (Dec 3-2); Kyler Holzbauer (Parkston) 33-5 won by decision over Blake Gessner (McCook Central/Montrose) 41-18 (Dec 4-3)

152 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Nick Donnelly (Philip Area) 44-1 won by fall over Vladik Johnson (Burke/Gregory) 32-17 (Fall 1:05); Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 19-9 won by fall over Mitch Kramer (Howard) 32-16 (Fall 1:11); Brice Harkless (Hot Springs) 32-4 won by fall over Gage Carter (Faulkton Area) 24-20 (Fall 1:13); Devon Sievers (Deuel) 30-5 won by decision over Sam Caba (Bon Homme/Scotland) 9-8 (Dec 4-2); Marcus Urban (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 41-6 won by decision over Kyle Laubach (Canton) 36-18 (Dec 5-1); Wyatt Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 34-12 won by fall over Avery Gilchrist (Winner Area) 24-18 (Fall 4:17); Carter Shoemaker (Webster Area) 31-14 won by decision over Ethan Marx (Elk Point-Jefferson) 25-15 (Dec 9-3); Dylan Rice (Flandreau) 43-2 won by fall over Micaiah Grace (Custer/Edgemont) 8-7 (Fall 1:19)

160 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Kelby Hawkins (Webster Area) 37-0 won by fall over Brady Hill (Sully Buttes) 29-9 (Fall 1:59); Brandan Gehrke (Clark/Willow Lake) 25-20 won by decision over Kaleb Peterson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 30-19 (Dec 6-3); Shaeden Scheidt (Canton) 42-6 won by tech fall over Jace Burma (Sunshine Bible) 31-13 (TF-1.5 3:44 (15-0)); Lane Schuelke (Newell) 32-9 won by fall over Jayden Even (Parker) 27-25 (Fall 4:41); Jeremiah Beck (Burke/Gregory) 32-5 won by fall over Dawson Hopkins (McCook Central/Montrose) 37-20 (Fall 3:25); Keagan Fitch (Philip Area) 34-6 won by fall over Thomas Baker (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 37-20 (Fall 3:38); Barrett Wren (Redfield/Doland) 28-8 won by decision over Forrest Lewis (Custer/Edgemont) 31-12 (Dec 3-0); Dawson Semmler (Parkston) 31-4 won by fall over Ben Boyko (Britton-Hecla) 32-7 (Fall 3:18)

170 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Kayleb Brozik (Winner Area) 43-4 won by decision over Aaron Jones (Custer/Edgemont) 22-11 (Dec 7-2); Nathan Bauer (Mobridge-Pollock) 32-12 won by decision over Cole Soulek (Wagner) 14-11 (Dec 3-2); Caleb Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 42-8 won by decision over Sterling Lee (Harding County) 27-11 (Dec 7-3); Caleb Orris (Clark/Willow Lake) 41-5 won by fall over Aidyn Feldhaus (Howard) 27-13 (Fall 4:12); Trey Nachtigall (Hot Springs) 40-4 won by fall over Alex Martinez (Potter County) 37-20 (Fall 1:05); Justin Brockel (Sisseton) 32-15 won by fall over Kade Hellmann (Bon Homme/Scotland) 17-21 (Fall 2:11); Logan Donelan (Elk Point-Jefferson) 26-8 won by decision over Zach Rucktaeschel (Webster Area) 28-22 (Dec 6-2); Ty Haneke (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 23-3 won by fall over Bailey Schmiedt (Springs/Woonsocket) 22-22 (Fall 1:43)

182 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Nick Casperson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 44-0 won by fall over KJ St. Pierre (Wagner) 22-12 (Fall 2:18); Slayton Neugebauer (Parkston) 33-15 won by decision over Bryce Ahlers (Canton) 18-9 (Dec 8-3); Jack Whaley (Stanley County) 36-7 won by decision over EJ Leetch (Howard) 27-10 (Dec 3-1); Stone Jensen (Mobridge-Pollock) 30-14 won by fall over Landon Werdel (Clark/Willow Lake) 10-10 (Fall 1:40); Trig Olson (Harding County) 30-8 won by decision over Jed Konechne (Sunshine Bible) 23-14 (Dec 4-0); Colton Koslowski (Webster Area) 31-7 won by fall over Tanner Peterson (McCook Central/Montrose) 19-21 (Fall 3:04); Blake Crowser (Philip Area) 27-14 won by decision over Cody Peterson (Ipswich/Leola) 23-11 (Dec 12-8); Cooper Baloun (Redfield/Doland) 22-0 won by decision over Jed Vissia (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 40-20 (Dec 7-1)

195 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Logan Richie (Webster Area) 12-1 won by fall over Kasen Grengs (Flandreau) 25-18 (Fall 1:45); Garrett Heil (Hot Springs) 34-18 won by fall over Tanner Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 32-18 (Fall 3:29); Evan Kizer (Howard) 29-7 won by fall over Jason Gerry (Mobridge-Pollock) 24-11 (Fall 3:00); Tanner Risseeuw (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 29-4 won by major decision over Cadan Koerlin (Sioux Valley) 27-15 (MD 9-0); Caleb Brandt (Wolsey-Wessington) 34-8 won by fall over Preston Worth (Potter County) 28-24 (Fall 3:06); Tyler Byrne (Bennett County) 38-13 won in tie breaker – 1 over Brady Schoenfelder (Parkston) 25-10 (TB-1 3-2); Tyler Resick (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 27-18 won by major decision over Branden Roe (Redfield/Doland) 14-7 (MD 16-3); Devin Stork (Canton) 41-4 won by fall over Sam Adams (Harding County) 25-12 (Fall 4:22)

220 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Braydon Peterson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 32-6 won by fall over Wyatt Locke (Groton Area) 19-14 (Fall 4:43); Josh Currence (Sisseton) 32-12 won by fall over Dalton Martian (Mobridge-Pollock) 24-12 (Fall 5:31); James Nelson (Bennett County) 36-3 won by fall over Willie Heiberger (Tri-Valley) 33-12 (Fall 1:45); Jesse Hastings (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 36-2 won by fall over Keaton Wagner (Garretson) 17-18 (Fall 3:52); Payton Smith (Canton) 38-1 won by fall over Tristen Bent (Webster Area) 22-23 (Fall 1:52); Austin Johnson (Flandreau) 36-8 won by fall over Jayden Schroeder (Winner Area) 28-19 (Fall 5:29); Noah Riechert (Parkston) 33-11 won by decision over Jory Rodgers (Philip Area) 21-14 (Dec 5-2); Dylan Hines (Wolsey-Wessington) 10-2 won by fall over Alex Cruz (Redfield/Doland) 22-16 (Fall 2:49)

285 POUNDS

FIRST ROUND

Tre`zen Doren (Winner Area) 31-3 won by fall over Tate Shape (Clark/Willow Lake) 24-16 (Fall 3:06); Brandyn Anderson (Groton Area) 26-5 won by decision over Chase Nincehelser (Sully Buttes) 25-18 (Dec 13-7); Austin Leuning (Tri-Valley) 22-12 won by decision over Trevor Gress (Harding County) 28-8 (Dec 2-1); Riley Schmiedt (Springs/Woonsocket) 32-11 won by fall over Garret Chicoine (Elk Point-Jefferson) 14-18 (Fall 3:55); Austin Moore (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 30-6 won by fall over Silas Larsen (Sioux Valley) 27-11 (Fall 2:38); Colten Nelson (Burke/Gregory) 20-6 won by fall over Cutter Gillaspie (Stanley County) 10-3 (Fall 4:19); Sosa Arneson (Hot Springs) 40-10 won by fall over Adam Miller (Canton) 39-9 (Fall 3:50); Trent Rus (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 35-5 won by fall over Kaeden Metz (Sisseton) 27-17 (Fall 1:22)