SDWrestling17: Twin power fuels defending champ Govs

Not unlike a lot of other high school teams from around the state, familial ties have played a significant role in defining Pierre’s wrestling program over the years. But the Governors’ situation is rather remarkable.

“We’ve had a blessing of twins and brothers in our program for the last few years,” coach Shawn Lewis said.

That’s something of an understatement from the Govs’ head coach.

Pierre has not one, but three sets of twins on its roster: Seniors Lucas and Levi Stoltenburg, juniors Lincoln and Will Turman, and freshmen Jack and Will Van Camp.

And that’s not even a comprehensive roundup of twin grapplers with recent ties to the Governors’ program.

#SDWRESTLING 17: New partnership paying dividends for old Class B rivals

Lamer’s legacy lives on at Tri-Valley

Prior to the Stoltenburgs, there were Tanner and Brooks Monfore. Brooks passed away at the age of 16 in 2012 following a bout with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Tanner graduated in 2014.

Preparing to enter the program are seventh graders Nate and Noah Williams, whose brother, Aric, is a senior on the team.

Having your twin brother on the team comes with obvious benefits.

“It’s nice because you have someone similar size,” said Levi, who has about 40 pounds on Lucas. “I can wrestle with someone a little smaller, he can wrestle with someone a little bigger, get different kind of feels.”

“We also know each other’s strengths and weaknesses so we can kind of work on that, as well,” Lucas added.

Of course, that dynamic can also lend itself to natural rivalries between the two.

“The best part is they’re their best practice partners most of the time,” Lewis said. “They’re also their worst practice partners because they’re so stubborn.”

“It gets a little frisky sometimes,” Will Van Camp admitted.

“Every single practice usually ends with us pushing and yelling at each other,” Jack said.

There’s a stark contrast between the youngest set of twins and the oldest.

For Lucas and Levi, the weight discrepancy has lowered the frequency of matches between the two, while Will and Jack are pitted against one another on a fairly regular basis.

As for Lincoln and Will, bragging rights are determined more by personal accolades than anything else.

Will has the extra gold medal, but is quick to point out that his brother was unable to participate in the state meet their sophomore year due to injury.

“It’s kind of like an asterisk,” he explains.

“Yeah, then the next season, I went undefeated and he didn’t,” Lincoln chimes in.

“It cancels out, I guess,” Will concludes.

#SDWrestling17: 20 grapplers to watch

This year, bragging rights will go to the brother who comes away with gold. Of course, seeing as both are among the favorites in their respective weight classes and expected to reach that finals match with relative ease, awarding bragging rights may have to wait until their senior year.

Lincoln, 41-1 on the year, will likely have to beat Vermillion’s Lucus Anglin in the finals at 113, while William will probably have to overcome Rapid City Stevens’ Cody BeVier, who beat him twice during the season to clinch the top overall seed at 120.

“We just have to take it one match at a time,” Lincoln said.

“We can’t overthink anything,” Will followed up, “especially in an arena as big as this one.”

Q&A WITH ROOSEVELT COACH KYLE SVENDSEN



The Rough Riders enter this year’s state tournament in a different position than last season. They have a couple of stud grapplers in Kobe Kortan (160) and Carter Lohr (152), but overall theirs is a young group. Here are a few notable excerpts from my interview with head coach Kyle Svendsen.

On how they’re approaching state meet: “That’s the difficult question.

“You focus on what you can and what you can actually influence. Right now, we’re looking at our guys and our draws and what we can do, not so much who are we trying to battle against. We’ll just keep it simple: Who do we need to meet this round and who do we need to beat this round?

“Team score at this point, it can work itself out. Right now, we don’t have a team that’s going to compete for the top spot. We’re young and we’re not going to be competing for that state championship. We’re not going to be pushing Pierre.”

#SDWrestling17: A look at some of the top contenders

Brackets for Classes A & B

On addressing pressures of state meet: “We just build a good culture in the room. We’re just there to battle. It doesn’t matter if it’s the state tournament or it’s a dual against a team that isn’t that great. It’s nice, I think, to take some of the pressure off of it and just say, we’re just here to wrestle. That’s what we do. Every day in the practice room we put you through the grind. We build it up in the room so it’s like every day you’re competing and battling, and everything you give up or everything you get is important. So, there’s not a whole lot of change from the regular season to the postseason for us.

“You have to create a culture where it’s exciting to be a part of something that’s difficult and hard, and pressure’s always around. You just have to make it fun.”

On Kobe Kortan’s draw at 160: “We gotta focus on Tupak the first round, then we got Nick Schirado from Harrisburg in the second round and the new got Carter Kratz (35-2, Vermillion).

“He’s got a tough draw. That’s the thing about Kobe, though. He’s a gamer and he will show up. You have to know him to know him, but he’s a guy that I think does really well under pressure.

“I would have loved to see Winston Brown (39-3, Sturgis) instead of Kratz, but we have to find a way to beat Kratz and that’s our job right now.”

Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen .