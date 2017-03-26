Season preview: Pitchers aplenty in So. Indiana

After winning its first state baseball championship a year ago, Providence will try to repeat in 2017 with a powerful pitching staff.

In the Class 2A title game a season ago, the 27-3 Pioneers used a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge No. 1-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic 7-6 at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

Providence graduated seven seniors but returns plenty of firepower from last year’s team, starting with pitcher Jake Lewis, an Eastern Kentucky University signee. Lewis, who started the championship game, went 8-2 with a 1.10 ERA a year ago. Joe Wilkinson went 5-0 with a 1.93 ERA and Reece Davis was 5-0 with a 0.75 clip.

Other key returners include Juston Betz, a basketball standout who plays in center field, and shortstop Tim Borden, one of the top players in Southern Indiana.

A quick look at other area baseball programs ahead of the new year can be found below. The teams are in alphabetical order with last season’s record in parenthesis:

►Borden (14-10) — The Braves, ranked No. 4 in the preseason coaches poll, return eight starters from last year’s team that fell to state runner-up Lanesville in the sectional final.

“As always, it comes down to pitching,” said Borden coach Eric Stotts.

On important days, the Braves will send junior Lucas McNew to the mound. Borden’s No. 2 is Brandon Thompson. McNew, a top player in Southern Indiana, is the cornerstone for the Braves.

“He can flat-out hit,” Stotts said of McNew, who batted .544 with six homers and 11 doubles as a sophomore.

McNew will be transitioning into a catcher, a position Stotts said he’ll likely play in college.

The Braves will also rely on seniors Noah Hart (SS/3B), Dawson Nale (OF) and Travis Konermann (2B). When he’s not pitching Thompson, another senior, will play outfield.

“He’s a dynamic defender,” Stotts said.

►Floyd Central (14-10) — The Highlanders have a deep pitching staff, which includes Hunter Bradshaw (4-2, 2.49 ERA), Chase Stepp (3-0, 2.69 ERA), Chas Adams (1-1, 1.27 ERA) and Alex Lozado (3-1, 3.41 ERA).

“We feel like we have a pitching staff that will keep us in games,” said Floyd Central coach Casey LaDuke.

The Highlanders don’t return a lot of power, but LaDuke is confident they’ll score plenty of runs with returning senior starters Dalton Drexler, Trevor Clark, Max Baughman and Jon Cato.

“We’ll hit singles,” he said. “We have to run the bases well and we’ll score runs.”

►Jeffersonville (20-5) — If it all starts with pitching, the ninth-ranked Red Devils appear to be in solid shape with a deep staff, headlined by junior Gabe Bierman (5-2, 2.31 ERA), who has committed to play for Indiana University.

“His velocity has picked up a little bit,” said Jeffersonville coach Derek Ellis. “He’s a lot more confident on the mound.”

Behind Bierman, the Red Devils have Cam Northern – a multi-sport athlete committed to Purdue’s football program as a preferred walk-on quarterback – and Jacob Cockrum ready to march to the mound.

Elsewhere, Jeffersonville will rely on senior Bailey Falkenstein, who can play just about anywhere on the infield. A high-scorer on the hardwood, Falkenstein batted .464 last year for the Red Devils.

“He’s going to be a Division I baseball player,” Ellis said.

Michael Minton, Ethan English and Jack Ellis will join Falkenstein on the infield. Meanwhile, Jeffersonville looks poised in the outfield, starting with Benny Day in center and Drew Taylor in left.

“I like this group,” Ellis said. “It’s a blue-collar team that will really grind it out.

Jeffersonville’s schedule is a challenge with Evansville Memorial, Castle and Louisville powers St. Xavier, Trinity and Pleasure Ridge Park.

►Lanesville (15-12) —The Eagles, Class A state runner-up a year ago, will start the season season at No. 1 but have a huge hole to fill.

Back in February, junior Brenden Bube (6-5, 1.74 ERA, BA .481) suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Lanesville basketball team. Bube, according to Lanesville coach Zach Payne, could return for the sectional tournament.

With Bube sidelined, Payne said he expects a similar performance from Cam Harvey, a Providence transfer who didn’t pitch last year after elbow surgery. Payne said Harvey “is every bit as good as Brenden.”

“The state championship is still our goal, even without Brenden,” Payne said. “But we’ll be the first to admit, it’s hard to lose your best player.”

►New Albany (25-8) — The Bulldogs lost quite a bit of offense from last year’s regional team but returns two quality junior pitchers in Chase Rudy (3-1, 3.24 ERA) and Ryan Robison (6-0, 1.57 ERA).

“We’re going to start five or six freshmen and sophomore,” said New Albany coach Chris McIntyre. “We lost the entire middle part of the field. But we’re talented enough to be able to compete against most teams.”

►Silver Creek (26-4) — The Dragons have had to do a bit of reshuffling after top pitcher Sammy Barnett underwent elbow surgery in the fall.

Barnett is back on the field and will play first base for the Dragons. Silver Creek coach Joe Decker said Barnett, a junior, likely wouldn’t pitch until late summer.

“Even though we have six returners, we’re still really young,” Decker said. “It will take us awhile to get everything figured out.”

Some of the Dragons’ top returners include Barnett, Bryson McNay, Tyler Wheeler, Tyler Kapust and Justin Brown.