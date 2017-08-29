Seasons in jeopardy for Texas football teams affected by Hurricane Harvey

TexasHSFootball is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports

Hurricane Harvey has wreaked havoc on several Texas communities, leaving many football seasons in jeopardy.

Rockport-Fulton, Aransas Pass, and Ingleside have all suspended their seasons, and it’s unknown when they’ll be able to play.

Fulton and Aransas Pass were scheduled to open the season Friday night against each other, but now they will be helping others in need. Ingleside was scheduled to play Robstown Friday, but the Mustangs will be focusing on recovery as well.

Aransas Pass will be looking to start the season Sept. 15.

Ingleside will assess the damages to their facilities before determining when to return to football.

“People say athletics is not important and right now it’s not in the big picture but it’s very important for our kids to get back to normalcy, to what’s normal to them,” Aransas Pass coach Jay Seibert said from his cell phone on Sunday to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. “I went up the football field and there were a couple of players looking around. We plan on the next two weeks to do everything we can to get the team together before that two weeks is over.”

