Seattle Eastside Catholic's offensive line celebrates win with poses that are a work of art

When Seattle Eastside Catholic wins, so do fans of fine art everywhere.

Meet the “Secret Service,” the Eastside Catholic offensive linemen who celebrate every win by recreating a famous work of art. The quintet has earned attention and excitement for its recreations of iconic scenes ranging from the Beatles’ Abbey Road album cover and Dogs Playing Poker to the ceiling of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel.

As previously noted by the Seattle Times, each and every photo has been pretty, pretty good, as you can see below:

“I’m old school, I would never be taking pictures after a game,” Eastside coach Jeremy Thielbahr told the Times. “But our kids take a lot of pictures after games. This one has taken on a life of itself and it’s fun seeing them have a good time.”

Only one of the Eastside Catholic linemen is a significant collegiate recruit, with senior center Jackson Reed earning a long look from the likes of Colorado, not to mention nearly all of the Ivy League. A 6-foot-2, 280-pound recruit, he leads from the center, quite literally.

Among the tasks Reed leads? The choosing of artwork for the next week’s recreation. Given the Crusaders’ 7-0 start to the season, there could still be a few more photos to come. That’s good news for every team except Seattle Roosevelt (they play Friday) and any team that draws the Crusaders in the forthcoming state playoffs.