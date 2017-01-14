Second chance: California's Sierra Canyon wins 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

(function() {

They remembered the defeat of yesteryear, and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers would not be denied a second time.

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) capitalized on three Memphis East (Memphis, Tennessee) turnovers to go on a critical 11-0 run late in the third quarter that put the Trailblazers into the driver’s seat to go on and win the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions final 75-59 Saturday night at JQH Arena.

With shades of a 49-48 loss to Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Virginia) in the 2016 championship game firmly in the rearview mirror, Sierra Canyon maintained its lead to the final buzzer. UCLA signee Cody Riley led Sierra Canyon with 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Marvin Bagley, the consensus No. 1 junior basketball recruit in the nation, scored 18 points and pulled down 12 boards.

Chandler Lawson scored 21 points for Memphis East (14-3) in the loss.

Fans set a Bass Pro Tournament of Champions record on Saturday night when 10,729 attended the final day of games. The crowd marks the second largest ever since JQH Arena opened in 2008.

Additionally, the tournament logged a three-day attendance of 26,959 fans, allowing it to continue billing itself as “the most attended high school basketball tournament in the country.”

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) 75, Memphis East (Memphis, Tennessee) 59

At JQH Arena

Memphis East 15-6-15-23—59

Sierra Canyon 10-13-22-30—75

Individual scoring

Memphis East—Chandler Lawson 21, Antavion Collum 12, T.J. Moss 9, Jayden Hardaway 5, Alex Lomax 4, Nick Merriweather 4, Radarious Washington 2, Malcolm Dandridge 2

Sierra Canyon—Cody Riley 22, Marvin Bagley III 18, Adam Seiko 15, Remy Martin 14, Terrance McBride 5, Michael Feinberg 1.

Montverde rebounds from heartbreaker to win third place

Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida) outscored Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nevada) 44-32 in the second half to turn and back-and-forth game into a 79-65 win.

The Eagles (14-2) take home third place having gone 2-1 in the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

The Bass Pro Tournament of Champions will very likely shake up the USA Today Super 25 Expert rankings as a result of this game between No. 2 Montverde (14-2) and No. 4 Findlay Prep (19-2). A win should be huge for the Eagles, who suffered their second loss of the season to No. 3-ranked Memphis East (Memphis, Tennessee) in Friday night’s semifinals.

Lamine Diane led Findlay Prep (19-3) in scoring for much of the game and finished with 22 points, but a late scoring surge from Kentucky-bound P.J. Washington resulted in Washington leading the Pilots with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Canadian sophomore R.J. Barrett led Montverde in both scoring and rebounding with 28 points and 13 rebounds.

Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida) 79 , Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nevada) 65 FINAL

At JQH Arena

Montverde 18-17-21-23—79

Findlay Prep 16-17-10-22—65

Individual scoring

Montverde—Rowan Barrett 28, Andrew Nembhard 14, Rechon Black 12, Sandro Mamukelashvili 8, Jake Betlow 6, Grant Shepard 5, Marcus Carr 4, Sean Mobley 2

Findlay Prep—P.J. Washington 28, Lamine Diane 22, Chris Giles 8, Justin Roberts 7, Reggie Chaney 2.

Greenforest leaves Springfield 2-1 in first Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

Greenforest Christian Academy boys basketball coach Larry Thompson was surprised when he looked over the postgame stat sheet.

Greenforest (Decatur, Georgia) defeated Madison Prep (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) 53-41 in the consolation bracket of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions at JQH Arena Saturday. Greenforest became the first team in the 2017 edition of the tournament to win a game without any players scoring in the double digits individually.

“Technically, going into a game that’s always the idea not to have one person have to shoulder the load every night. That makes you hard to defend, teams can’t load up and defend against one guy,” Thompson said.

Greenforest leaves Springfield 2-1 on the weekend, which gave Thompson something to smile about. The field included four of the top 10 teams in the USA Today Super 25 Expert national rankings.

“I knew it was going to be a grind, it was going to be a fight,” Thompson said. “I can’t say how pleased I am and how excited I am for the guys to get the opportunity to experience this atmosphere. It’s the best thing high school kids can get before it’s time to go to college.”

Josh Anderson, a Western Kentucky University basketball signee, led Madison Prep with 17 points.

Greenforest out-rebounded Madison prep 39-27.

Greenforest (Decatur, Georgia) 53, Madison Prep (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) 41

At JQH Arena

Greenforest 9-18-12-14—53

Madison Prep 12-9-8-12—41

Individual scoring

Greenforest—Abayomi Lyiola 8, Justin Forrest 8, David Quimby 7, Michael Evans 6, Jansan Duggan 6, Victor Enoh 6, Mohammad Abdulsalam 5, Zion Fluellen 3, Terrell Saunders 2, Ikey Obiagu 2

Madison Prep—Josh Anderson 17, Josh LeBlanc 10, Jharon Whitfield 10, Tory James 2, Tyresse Walker 2.

No. 5 Kickapoo beats No. 10 Republic in battle of local squads

The fans lucky enough to be there saw a great game.

In what would have normally packed any gym in the Springfield area, Kickapoo and Republic battled down to the final shot in the seventh place game of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions Saturday at JQH Arena. Kickapoo prevailed 64-61 after surviving a scare from the Tigers at the last second.

Xavier basketball signee Jared Ridder led Kickapoo with 18 points. He finished the tournament with 48 points in three Bass Pro Tournament of Champions games.

Ridder said Kickapoo (11-4) didn’t have much trouble getting psyched up to play Republic (11-5), Blue Division champions of the 2016 Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament and the No. 10-ranked team in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state poll for Class 5.

“We have a lot of respect for (Republic). Coming into this, we said it was a pride game, and we wanted to come out and play hard and give it our all,” Ridder said. “We’ve been looking forward to playing them for a while because we’ve been hearing how good they are.”

Kickapoo entered the game as the No. 5-ranked Class 5 team in the state coaches’ poll.

Four Tigers reached double figures, led by senior Treydon Rackley with 17 points. Caleb Singley added 14, Broc Smith scored 12, and Ty Stevens chipped in 10 points.

“It can’t do anything but help towards the end of the season,” Republic coach Trevyor Fisher said. “Our kids played their butts off, and obviously we’re going to get better just from the experience of it all.”

Bass Pro Tournament of Champions 2017: Day 2

Fisher said it shouldn’t have been difficult for the Tigers to get up to play Kickapoo Saturday, but Republic found itself in a 10-point hole after the first eight minutes.

“We kind of started the game with that type of energy where we weren’t real interested and didn’t play with a whole lot of fire,” Fisher said. “After you’ve battled for two straight games your body is worn down a little bit, but I’m proud of how we bounced back.”

Republic went without a field goal for the final 3:58 of the first half, but rebounded to outscore Kickapoo 39-29 in the second half of the loss.

Republic returns to action with non-conference games against McDonald County on Jan. 20 and Father Tolton Catholic Jan. 27. Fisher believes the three losses incurred in the Tournament of Champions should set up the Tigers for a good run in the Central Ozark Conference.

“We know we’re not going to play against better athletes and size than the T of C, but we know it’s going to be a tough, grind-it-out game,” Fisher said. “I told them in the locker room, ‘It doesn’t matter if you’re playing Sierra Canyon or Nixa or Carthage or whoever, you’ve got to be ready to go every single night.’”

Rippee, whose Chiefs also went 1-2 in the 2016 Tournament of Champions and went on to a 29-3 state runner-up finish, agreed with Fisher’s assessment of the local teams’ role in the Tournament of Champions.

“Even if you go 0-3, this is a positive experience for your guys. You’ve got to let them sit on it for a couple of days because they’re going to be upset, but it’s a unique opportunity,” Rippee said. “It’s going to help us no matter whether you win a game or you lose all three or whatever. It’s going to help our team if our guys allow, and they will.”

Ridder enjoyed a final chance to play in front of thousands of fans at JQH Arena in Springfield.

“It’s just a lot of fun to play in front of that many people, it’s a great atmosphere and I had a great time playing,” Ridder said. “Playing some of the best players in the nation is a lot of fun.”

Kickapoo plays its next game at No. 6-ranked Nixa Jan. 20.

Seventh place: Kickapoo 64, Republic 61

At JQH Arena

Kickapoo 17-18-14-15—64

Republic 7-15-18-21—61

Individual scoring

Kickapoo—Jared Ridder 18, Cameron Davis 10, Mitch Closser 8, Travis Vokolek 6, Donyae McCaskill 6, Corey Dye 6, Isaac Blakeslee 5, Tanner Oetting 5

Republic—Treydon Rackley 17, Caleb Singley 14, Broc Smith 12, Ty Stevens 10, Mitchell Coiner 6, Devon Ward 2.