Section 1 basketball roundup: Beacon boys edge Nyack

The Beacon High School boys basketball team, seeded 18th in Class A, advanced to the Section 1 tournament on Thursday with a 60-57 win over host No. 15 Nyack.

The Bulldogs (8-13) will visit second-seeded Tappan Zee at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“Tappan Zee is one of the best, if not the absolute best team in our class,” Beacon coach Scott Timpano said. “We played them in the second game of our season and they beat us by 24. We’re excited to still be in it. We want to go back down and avenge our loss.”

Brandon Evans led the Bulldogs against Nyack with 16 points. Teammate Zamere McKenzie added 13, while Alex Benson scored 11. Andre Davis and Jemond Gallaway each had 10.

Suffern 70, John Jay 46 — Isaiah Tullo scored 10 points and Matt Golden had nine, but the 18th-seeded Patriots fell to the 15th-seeded host Mounties in their Class AA outbracket game.

John Jay finished the season 7-14.

“We obviously didn’t show up and play our best,” Patriots coach Terry Feeley said. “I don’t think we played overly well, but I try not to be too critical of the final game of the season.”

Girls basketball

Arlington, seeded at No. 15 in Class AA, defeated visiting No. 18 Mamaroneck 43-28 in its outbracket game.

The Admirals move on to face second-seeded Ursuline in the opening round on Saturday in New Rochelle.

Scarsdale 51, John Jay 22 — Erin Dietz and Madison Mason each scored six points, but the No. 19 Patriots lost to the 14th-seeded host Raiders in a Class AA outbracket game.

John Jay finished the season 5-16.

“We’ve come a long way since our first game,” Patriots coach Larry Brooks said. “I think we got better as a team. Unfortunately, we didn’t play well and Scarsdale did.”