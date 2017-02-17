Section 1 basketball roundup: Beacon preps for showdown with Tappan Zee

The Beacon High School boys basketball team won seven of its first 10 games this year before forfeiting them all due to the use of an ineligible player.

The Bulldogs rallied, qualified for the Section 1 Class A tournament as an 18th seed, and has momentum as it enters Saturday’s official first round.

Their opponent, however, No. 2 Tappan Zee, was responsible for one of those three original losses before Beacon’s season turned upside down.

“We played them in the second game of our season and they beat us by 24,” Beacon coach Scott Timpano said. “We’re excited to still be in it. We want to go back down and avenge our loss.”

Timpano called Tappan Zee “one of the best, if not the absolute best team in our class.”

The Bulldogs (8-13) earned the right for the Saturday 7 p.m. showdown by defeating No. 15 Nyack on the road, 60-57, on Thursday in the outbracket round.

Brandon Evans led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Teammate Zamere McKenzie added 13, while Alex Benson scored 11. Andre Davis and Jemond Gallaway each had 10.

Suffern 70, John Jay 46 — Isaiah Tullo scored 10 points and Matt Golden had nine, but the 18th-seeded Patriots fell to the 15th-seeded host Mounties in their Class AA outbracket game.

John Jay finished the season 7-14.

“We obviously didn’t show up and play our best,” Patriots coach Terry Feeley said. “I don’t think we played overly well, but I try not to be too critical of the final game of the season.”



Girls basketball





Arlington, seeded at No. 15 in Section 1 Class AA, defeated visiting No. 18 Mamaroneck, 43-28, in its outbracket game.

The Admirals will face second-seeded Ursuline in the opening round on Saturday in New Rochelle.

Scarsdale 51, John Jay 22 — Erin Dietz and Madison Mason each scored six points, but the No. 19 Patriots lost to the 14th-seeded host Raiders in a Class AA outbracket game.

John Jay finished the season 5-16.

“We’ve come a long way since our first game,” Patriots coach Larry Brooks said. “I think we got better as a team. Unfortunately, we didn’t play well and Scarsdale did.”