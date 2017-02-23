Section 1 basketball roundup: Pawling girls reach Class C semis

The No. 4 Pawling High School girls basketball team defeated visiting No. 5 Keio 43-35 on Wednesday in a Section 1 Class C quarterfinal game.

The Tigers will take on top-seeded Haldane in the semifinals at the Westchester County Center on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

Boys basketball

Pawling, seeded seventh in Class C, lost to second-seeded host North Salem, 80-50.

David Bellucci scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Andrew Sprague added 12 points.

“We had kind of a Jekyll and Hyde team,” said Pawling coach Jason Kuhlmann, whose team finished the season 7-14. “We had some wins I’m proud of.”