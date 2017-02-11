Section 1 tournament moved to one day, welcomed by wrestlers

FREEDOM PLAINS – For Randy Earl and Chris Gresis, Saturday was more of a blessing than an inconvenience.

On account of the impending inclement weather, all rounds of the Section 1 Division I wrestling tournament were held in one day, at Arlington High School. The tournament was originally slated to be held over two days: the first leg of the tournament on the Admirals’ home mat on Saturday, and the finals at Clarkstown South High School in West Nyack on Sunday.

Earl (126 pounds) of John Jay, and Gresis (145) of Arlington, were among seven wrestlers from the area to reach the finals, which ended after the Journal went to print. Both, however, insisted holding the entire tournament in one day was advantageous for a number of reasons — not having to trek to Rockland County being at the top of the list.

“I hate traveling to Clarkstown. The highway seems like it never ends,” Earl said. “I won’t have a dry mouth tomorrow (Sunday) on the ride there. It’s a plus. You can just go out there and finish it earlier.”

Earl won by an 8-1 decision over Mount Vernon’s Najashi Sharpe to reach the final.

Gresis, too, was pleased that the entire tournament was carried at one site on one day. To him, the chance to become a section champion on his home mat was thrilling.

“I actually like this,” Gresis said. “Personally, I like it because it’s our gym. Being in the position I’m in, just hoping to win a section title in my home gym is a good feeling.”

Gresis beat Brice Artrip of Suffern, 8-2, to advance to the finals.

Gresis’ teammate, Ulises Olmedo, reached the 120 finals and faced Earl’s teammate, Tyler Albis. Dennis Robin (99) of Arlington wrestled in the 99-pound finals, while fellow Admiral Jacquez Poole reached the 285 finals. Beacon’s Kyle Davis was a 195-pound finalist.

After the semifinal round, Arlington was in second place in the team standings, with 151 points — a half-point behind first-place John Jay-Cross River. It marked Admirals’ coach Fred Perry’s final Section 1 tournament, as he is retiring at the end of the season.

It was also the first time since 1996 the Section 1 finals were contested at Arlington, Perry said.

The Arlington coach, likewise, didn’t mind the last-minute change.

“It’s fantastic. I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Perry said. “The kids were excited about it, wrestling at home. It’s real nice, for the parents, as well as the wrestlers.”

