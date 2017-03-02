Section 9 basketball roundup: Millbrook boys earn finals shot

The top seed in the Section 9 Class C boys basketball tournament will play for a title on Friday.

Millbrook will face No. 3 Tri-Valley at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh 7 p.m. Friday, after the Blazers marched past No. 5 Webutuck, 75-56, on Wednesday.

Humberto Cabrera paced the Blazers (15-6) with 20 points, while three teammates — Shane Sinon, Patrick Kyle and Jake Daly — each scored 13.

“We have a good group of kids who are really focused right now,” Millbrook coach Bill Kyle said. “They want to bring this thing home, so hopefully we have good things happen Friday night.”

Angus Edmundson led Webutuck (6-16) with 18 points.

Poughkeepsie 59, Red Hook 51 — The third-seeded Pioneers received 17 points from Tramell Reaves to top the sixth seed in a Section 9 Class A quarterfinal.

Niyal Goins added 13 points for Poughkeepsie, while Corey Simmons posted 12.

The Pioneers (12-7) host No. 7 Wallkill in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday.

“We split with (Wallkill) during the regular season,” Poughkeepsie coach Jerome Elting said. “It’ll be interesting.”

Austin Cole scored 21 points to lead Red Hook. Hunter Cole recorded 10.

Wallkill upset second-seeded New Paltz, 54-53, on Wednesday. Axel Rodriguez scored 17 points in the loss, and teammate Jimmy Verney had 16.

“We just fell short,” said Huguenots coach Stu Robinson, whose team finished 15-4. “I’m proud of what they did this year, I just wish we had gone a little bit further.”



Girls basketball





Behind 23 points from Jessica Wilkinson, the second-seeded Red Hook High School girls basketball team defeated visiting No. 7 New Paltz, 72-45, in a Section 9 Class A quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The Raiders will host No. 3 Wallkill on Friday at 6 p.m. Wallkill defeated No. 6 Port Jervis, 42-21, to advance.

Alexa Franceschi added 14 points against New Paltz, while Chrissy Gildersleeve contributed 13.

Hailey Osborne led New Paltz with 27 points.

Millbrook 86, Tri-Valley 26 — Erin Fox and Sam McKenna each had 21 points to lead the second-seeded host Blazers over third-seeded Tri-Valley in a Section 9 Class C semifinal game. Kate Daly contributed 15 points.

The Blazers (15-5) will face top-seeded Pine Plains in the Class C final Friday at 5 p.m. at Mount Saint Mary’s College in Newburgh.

“It’s going to be a tough game. They beat us during the year,” Millbrook coach Adam Peek said. “But we hope to play a better game this time against them and let the chips fall where they do.”