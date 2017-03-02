Section 9 basketball roundup: Red Hook girls advance to quarterfinals

Behind 23 points from Jessica Wilkinson, the second-seeded Red Hook High School girls basketball team defeated visiting No. 7 New Paltz, 72-45, in a Section 9 Class A quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The Raiders will host No. 3 Wallkill on Friday at 6 p.m. Wallkill defeated No. 6 Port Jervis, 42-21, to advance.

Alexa Franceschi added 14 points against New Paltz, while Chrissy Gildersleeve contributed 13.

Hailey Osborne led New Paltz with 27 points.

Millbrook 86, Tri-Valley 26 — Erin Fox and Sam McKenna each had 21 points to lead the second-seeded host Blazers over third-seeded Tri-Valley in a Section 9 Class C semifinal game. Kate Daly contributed 15 points.

The Blazers (15-5) will face top-seeded Pine Plains in the Class C final Friday at 5 p.m. at Mount Saint Mary’s College in Newburgh.

“It’s going to be a tough game. They beat us during the year,” Millbrook coach Adam Peek said. “But we hope to play a better game this time against them and let the chips fall where they do.”

Boys basketball

Tramell Reaves scored 17 points to lead No. 3 Poughkeepsie to a 59-51 win over visiting No. 6 Red Hook in a Section 9 Class A quarterfinal.

Niyal Goins added 13 points while Corey Simmons posted 12.

The Pioneers (12-7) host Wallkill in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday.

“We split with (Wallkill) during the regular season,” Poughkeepsie coach Jerome Elting said. “It’ll be interesting.”

Austin Cole scored 21 points to lead Red Hook. Hunter Cole recorded 10.

Millbrook 75, Webutuck 56 — Humberto Cabrera led the top-seeded Blazers with 20 points in their Section 9 Class C semifinal victory. Shane Sinon, Patrick Kyle and Jake Daly each added 13 apiece.

The Blazers (15-6) advance to Friday’s 7 p.m. final against third-seeded Tri-Valley at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh.

“We have a good group of kids who are really focused right now,” Millbrook coach Bill Kyle said. “They want to bring this thing home, so hopefully we have good things happen Friday night.”

Angus Edmundson led Webutuck (6-16) with 18 points.

Wallkill 54, New Paltz 53 — Axel Rodriguez scored 17 points for the host No. 2 Huguenots, while Jimmy Verney had 16, but seventh-seeded Wallkill ousted New Paltz in a Section 9 Class A quartertfinal.

“We just fell short,” said Huguenots coach Stu Robinson, whose team finished 15-4. “I’m proud of what they did this year, I just wish we had gone a little bit further.”