Section 9 basketball roundup: Rozzi, Highland stun Marlboro in playoffs

Bri Rozzi had 23 points, 13 assists and five rebounds to lead sixth-seeded Highland in a 61-54 upset of No. 3 Marlboro in a Section 9 Class B girls basketball quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

Emily Peterson added 13 points and Candace McCutcheon had 12 points and four rebounds for the Huskies (14-7).

Marlboro was the defending section and regional champion.

“It was a great win for this group and our program,” Highland coach Jim Malak said. “All season, we’ve prepped for this situation. We’ve played tough teams and scheduled difficult non-league games on the road. It came together down the stretch this season and we’ve shown the ability to play well and with confidence. It’s paying off now.”

The Huskies visit Fallsburg at 6 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.

“It was upsetting for the team, but I told them to keep their heads up,” Marlboro coach Marion Casey said. “We didn’t play the way we had hoped to, but it’s not a reason for this team to hang their heads.”

Spackenkill 58, Ellenville 35 — Noelle Mancini scored 16 points to lead top-seeded Spackenkill over No. 8 Ellenville in the Section 9 Class B quarterfinals. Maya-K Johnson added 13 points, and Issy Herrera and Maddie McCall each had points. The Spartans (9-11) will host James I. O’Neill in a semifinal at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Franklin D. Roosevelt 55, Middletown 50 — Kelsea Demelis, Deliah Smith and Jaelen Daubon each scored 11 points to lead third-seeded Roosevelt over No. 6 Middletown in a Section 9 Class AA quarterfinal. The Presidents (11-8) visit Warwick in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Katie McCabe added seven points, seven rebounds and played “very well defensively,” Roosevelt coach Cliff Sauer said. Kristen Phillips had four points and nine rebounds. The Presidents shot 15 for 17 from the free throw line.

Boys basketball

Rhinebeck 77, Ellenville 61 — Jack Spencer had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 3 Rhinebeck over sixth-seeded Ellenville in a Section 9 Class B quarterfinal. Rob Veith added 18 points and eight rebounds, Joe Boland had 13 points and eight assists for the Hawks (18-2). Aidan Hack scored 11 points and Zach Matthews had five points and 11 rebounds.

Rhinebeck led 25-12 after the first quarter and didn’t relinquish the lead. The Hawks host Rondout Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Franklin D. Roosevelt 64, Monore-Woodbury 58 — Ethan Hart had 21 points and six assists to lead third-seeded Roosevelt over No. 6 Monore-Woodbury in a Section 9 Class AA quarterfinal. Ryan Diehl added 14 points and Kevin Henri scored 10 points for the Presidents (15-5). D’Andre Orr had seven rebounds and “played well on both sides coming off the bench,” Roosevelt coach Kevin Hart said.

“We were down seven points in the second quarter and we went on a run in the first three minutes of the third,” Hart said. “We came out with a lot of energy, played well defensively and that was the turning point.”

Roosevelt visits John S. Burke Catholic at 6 p.m. Thursday.