See who 2017 IndyStar Mr. Basketball finalists are

There are four finalists for IndyStar Mr. Basketball, presented by the Indiana Pacers.

Cloverdale’s Cooper Neese, Castle’s Jack Nunge, North Central’s Kris Wilkes and Fort Wayne Snider’s Malik Williams are up for the 2017 award as the state’s top senior basketball player, determined by a vote of coaches and media.

The winner will be announced at the Indiana Sports Awards banquet on April 27. To find out more information about the event and to get tickets, visit sportsawards.indystar.com. The award will be handed out by 1969 Mr. Basketball George McGinnis, who will be inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame later this year.

The four candidates form an accomplished group.

The 6-4 Neese, a Butler recruit, averaged 27.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as a senior and shot 118-for-309 from the 3-point line (38.2 percent). Neese led Cloverdale to three consecutive sectional titles and finished his career with 2,496 career points to rank No. 7 all-time in state history.

The 6-10 Nunge, an Iowa recruit, led Castle to a 24-4 record and a Class 4A semistate appearance as a senior. He averaged 22.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.5 blocked shots per game and shot 37 percent (37-for-100) from the 3-point line. Nunge scored 1,376 career points.

The 6-7 Wilkes, a UCLA recruit and McDonald’s All American, led North Central to back-to-back sectional titles as a junior and senior and 77-22 overall record in his four seasons. Wilkes averaged 22.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as a senior, shooting 39.3 percent (39-for-99) from the 3-point line. He was twice named the Marion County Player of the Year and finished his career with 1,831 points.

The 7-foot Williams, a Louisville recruit, led Fort Wayne Snider to a 17-7 record. Snider lost to Fort Wayne North Side, the Class 4A state runner-up, in the sectional. Williams averaged 21.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocked shots as a senior and shot 36.1 percent (44-for-122) from the 3-point line.

