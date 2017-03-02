Semifinals set in #DreamFearlessly contest for American Family Insurance slam dunk and three-point contests

Round 2 is complete in the American Family Insurance #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote to determine the final spots in the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships.

Through two rounds of voting, 255,033 votes have been cast.

Four players advanced in the each of the slam dunk, men’s three-pointer and women’s three-point brackets and move to the semifinals, with voting set to begin Thursday at 1 p.m. The semifinals continue through March 9.

Fans can vote for their favorite players in the semifinals using an interactive bracket by entering the “#DreamFearlessly Fan Vote” website at AmFam.com/FanVote. The athlete with the most votes in each matchup will move on to final round.

Video highlight reels of each competitor on the website will help fans determine their choice

The eventual winner in each event will compete against competitors already selected in Phoenix, the Final Four host city, with the event to air on CBS on Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 pm. ET.

The following are the semifinal matchups in each contest:

Slam Dunk Championship

Jaylen Sebree vs. J.P. Moorman

Jay Shropshire vs. Anthony Duruji

3-Point Championship (Men’s)

Cooper Neese vs. Noah Vickery

Evan Wall vs. Josh Kollman

3-Point Championship (Women’s)

Natalie Sanchez vs. Kinzie Heineman

Bethany Wolph vs. Kaylee Benge