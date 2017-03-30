Senior basketball player in Alabama shot and killed; college football player charged

A high school basketball player in Alabama has been shot and killed, and a college football player has been charged in the crime.

Quentavious Reese, an 18-year-old senior at Benjamin Russell (Alexander City, Ala.), was found in the backseat of a car Tuesday night outside the Russell Medical Center Emergency Room having suffered a gunshot wound to the forehead. As WSFA 12 News reports, medical personnel also noticed the back windshield of the car had been shattered.

He was still alive and taken in for treatment, then airlifted to UAV Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala. Reese died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon.

Anthony Parker, an 18-year-old freshman football player at the University of West Alabama, has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal incident.

Detective Riley Foshee told WSFA that Reese was in the car with three other friends. They had left one of the friend’s homes and were on the way to the home of another one of the passengers in the car when they passed by a house where Parker was shooting a gun outside.

As the car got past the house, the back windshield suddenly exploded, witnesses told police. Reese was struck by one of the bullets fired by Parker, Det. Foshee told WSFA. His friends then rushed him to the hospital.

Alex City high school student shot, killed while riding with friends https://t.co/Xiga2y45Bt pic.twitter.com/r0IlWnh1ki — Tonya Terry (@TonyaTerry) March 30, 2017

“From witness testimony, it was just a reckless act of discharging a firearm and just not paying attention,” Foshee said. “If you’re going to shoot a gun, make sure you shoot it in a direction that’s not in the direction of a road or traveling car. Just be aware of your surroundings whenever you’re discharging a firearm.”

Parker was in the process of buying the gun, the detective added.

While Parker does not live at that location, he was there visiting some friends and he knows the victim, per police.

Parker is a freshman offensive lineman at West Alabama who attended Benjamin Russell, where he was a two-time all-state selection and team captain his senior year. According to WSFA, he was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle Tuesday night and the murder charge was added Wednesday.

Reese was a standout guard for the Benjamin Russell basketball team. His mother, Melissa Robbins, told WSFA that he planned to attend Southern Illinois University and hopefully play basketball.