Senior is chosen to represent the United States at World Junior Tournament

While most kids were sitting at home enjoying their holiday break, senior Jake Taylor was in Harrisburg trying out for the national ball hockey team. Hoping that he will have another chance to play in the World Junior Ball Hockey Championship.

Ball hockey is no different to ice hockey in that all the rules are the same with only two major differences: instead of a puck a ball is used and the players run instead of skate.

“I began playing ball hockey at Etna Deck Hockey when I was younger. I moved into “Team Pittsburgh” that has its home deck in Brighton heights. I’ve been playing in house and travel for 6 years now. Tournaments went from all local to now we travel to different states and even Canada,” Taylor said.

In the summer of 2015 Taylor went to his first try out for the U.S. national under 18 team. He, along with 120 others, went to New Jersey at an invite only tryout, fighting for 18 roster spots.

“Tryouts were intense. It was a 3 daylong event and most of the tryouts were held outside in 95 degrees. Two people passed out. There were 200 people trying out so when we got out there to play we had to put everything into every second we were on the rink,” Taylor said.

Initially, Taylor did not make the team.

“I felt cheated out of the spot to be honest. I knew a few kids that made the team that didn’t have the heart, passion, or talent level I did. But once I heard that I could go tryout again for the team I made sure to make the statement of a lifetime. I went out there with the mindset that it could be my last chance ever to play the sport at that level,” Taylor said.

Then his fortunes changed after various injuries and a bit of good luck, Taylor was given a roster spot.

“I felt honored and knew I had a huge opportunity when I got the letter in the mail stating I made the U18 roster. However, it really didn’t hit me until I was over in England,” Taylor said.

After Taylor was selected in the fall of 2015 the team then had fewer nine months to prepare for the world tournament. This team brought kids from New Jersey, Boston, and Pittsburgh for this tournament that was going to be held in Sheffield, England.

“Sheffield was very different, no TV stations, really no cars everyone rode a train, the team had to ride one every morning for games. Sheffield had some restaurants but not many, it was weird. They didn’t take American currency so the money was hard to handle, also the waiters don’t accept tips. One of the coolest parts about the food was McDonald’s and all the different food choices that we can’t get here. They have a lot of chicken and not too many hamburgers. They serve their drinks without ice and they don’t have very much cheese. It was a pretty cool experience,” Taylor said

For a while Taylor and the rest of the USA players felt like celebrities in England.

“I met this man and told him I was from Pittsburgh and he brought me to talk to his family. They were all so intrigued to hear about someone who lived in the same city the 2016 Stanley cup champions were from. That’s when I really appreciated where I came from. It made me realize how lucky I truly am to be blessed enough to live here,” Taylor said

During the tournament the U18 team had a tough schedule facing teams such as Canada, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. USA defeated Great Britain by a score of 6-1 and then played Switzerland for a chance to play in the Bronze Medal game. U.S defeated Switzerland 1-0 and advanced to the Bronze medal game.

“The best feeling about the whole tournament was the playing of the U.S. National Anthem after we beat Switzerland to get into the bronze medal game,” Taylor said.

Unfortunately the U.S fell short in the Bronze Medal game against Czech Republic by a score of 4-1

‘It felt so gratifying on the rink wearing the USA across my chest and when I went on a breakaway ‘although I didn’t score’ the crowd chanted USA to me after I changed the momentum hitting the post in the bronze medal game. In addition to the entire U16 Switzerland team chanting my name and USA chants because they had so much respect for the United States. I ended up having more goals and points than the captain in the tournament,” Taylor said.

Although the tournament ended without the USA team getting a medal, ball hockey is still growing around the Pittsburgh area and across the U.S.

“I tried out with 5 kids from Pittsburgh; luckily we all made the team. So I think it’s safe to say that Pittsburgh is the powerhouse of ball hockey in America,” Taylor said.

Ball hockey has exploded in the Pittsburgh area in recent years as the Mario Lemieux Foundation built multiple rinks around Pittsburgh to gain awareness and get people out to play.

Over the holiday break Taylor went to Harrisburg, and tried out for the U20 USA team. This is his last chance to play in the world junior tournament. After a player ages out of the world juniors then he can try and play for the men’s U.S national team. There will be one more try out for the U20 team held in Pittsburgh before the team is chosen in September.

“I believe ball hockey is on the rise here in America I’m excited to see where ball hockey can go in the future and hopefully we can bring back the gold medal from Switzerland in 2018,” Taylor said.