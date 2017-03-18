Senior point driving Lansing Christian's title chase

Forrest Bouyer is on a mission.

And the Lansing Christian senior and his classmates don’t plan on being denied.

They weren’t denied last week while breaking through for a regional title after falling short the previous two seasons.

And No. 8-ranked Lansing Christian doesn’t want to be denied over the next week as it attempts to conclude its season by hoisting the Class D state championship trophy on the Breslin Center floor.

“We had the mentality of nothing is going to stand in our way to get past this (regional final) game, and nothing is going to stand in our way to get where we want to go, which is to the Breslin,” Bouyer said.

A win in Tuesday’s quarterfinal against Benton Harbor Dream Academy will get the Pilgrims to the Breslin Center for the first time since 2013.

And Bouyer will play a big role if Lansing Christian (18-6) is to realize its title dreams. He has been the conductor on the court the last several years and ranks in the top-15 in state history with more than 500 assists over his four-year varsity career. Bouyer has taken pride in setting up classmates Matt Havey, Preston Granger and others over the last few seasons to help the Pilgrims find success.

“It’s something about getting somebody else involved and seeing how excited they get, which makes me in return more excited,” Bouyer said. “If I can help you out and you’re succeeding, then I’m also succeeding too. As a point guard, you’re supposed to facilitate and get your teammates involved and run the show and be a leader.

“I love my role and I try to do it as best as I possibly can for my teammates. If I’m setting them up and we’re doing good then I’m good.”

First-year Lansing Christian coach Chris Mustaine has enjoyed having a veteran like Bouyer running the show and providing leadership as the program chases its first state title.

“It has definitely been a blessing to have someone who takes pride and really enjoys setting people up and getting people where they need to be and delivering the ball for people where they can score and when they should get the ball,” Mustaine said. “As a coach it’s really fun to watch him take pride in that and really enjoy that.

“Those are the roles that I think sometimes get overlooked in this day and age of how many points did you score and how many rebounds did you have.”

Bouyer’s success as a facilitator, playing strong defense and scoring when necessary has resulted in a season that has included league, district and regional titles for the Pilgrims.

But there are a still a few more things Bouyer and the Pilgrims want to accomplish.

“There is still some unfinished business,” Bouyer said. “As me and my teammates all say, we’re not done yet. We’ve still got things to do.”

TUESDAY’S QUARTERFINALS



Class B at Chelsea: Williamston (21-4) vs. River Rouge (23-1), 7 p.m.

Class D at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix: Lansing Christian (18-6) vs. Benton Harbor Dream Academy (10-5), 7 p.m.

Class D at Imlay City: Fowler (17-7) vs. Southfield Christian (20-5), 7:30 p.m.