Senior providing more than defense for Everett boys

Nyreel Powell has always brought it on defense.

The 5-foot-7 senior ball-hawking guard has been a key cog on that end of the court for the Everett boys basketball team while contributing to runs to the Breslin Center the last two seasons.

But Powell has wanted to prove he’s capable of more than playing lock-down defense.

And he’s done that this season and filled a scoring void for the Vikings.

Powell heads into the state tournament as the leading scorer for Everett. He has boosted his scoring by roughly eight points to just over 12 a game, which helped the Vikings go 12-8 in the regular season and finish third in the CAAC Blue.

“I just wanted people to know what I’m really capable of,” Powell said. “Yeah I can play defense, but I also can score the ball too. Last year scoring the ball really wasn’t my role but this year I just wanted to make it more type of the role I was supposed to have.”

Everett coach Desmond Ferguson wouldn’t have pegged Powell to be his team’s leading scorer at the start of the season. But he also hasn’t been surprised with the offensive lift Powell has provided.

“I think he underachieved from an offensive standpoint last year,” Ferguson said. “This year he’s been finishing at the rim and also attacking and getting to the foul line and knocking down free throws. With him right at over 12 points a game, I can see why he made that jump.”

Powell has enjoyed being able to give the Vikings a lift with his scoring. But defense remains the favorite thing and main focus for the scrappy guard. He knows that will be the thing that will propel Everett if it is to make another deep state tournament run this season and get through a Class A district that features No. 2-ranked East Lansing.

“I like providing (a lift) on defense,” Powell said. “My offense is going to come from my defense.

“I just like it. I like how everybody in the crowd feeds into the defensive side.”

