Senior sniper leads undefeated Strafford to 20th win

When Abby Oliver is on the basketball court, her green light to shoot is always on.

Oliver hit eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points in Strafford’s 79-38 home win over Ash Grove on Thursday. The senior sniping point guard’s performance powered undefeated Strafford to its 20th win of the season.

Oliver missed her first two shot attempts from downtown but finished the first half with six of her eight treys.

“In practice I really haven’t been shooting that well and I’ve just been trying to figure out what I’ve been doing wrong. I’ve been shooting quite a bit before school and after practice,” Oliver said.

Extra practice paid off for the lone senior on the defending Class 3 state champions. Oliver hopes Strafford can stay unbeaten and win a third consecutive Mid-Lakes Conference title.

“It would be awesome if we could finish the season going undefeated,” Oliver said. “I never would have dreamt of having this good of a season, but this team—we have good chemistry.”

Sophomore forward Hayley Frank, a 6-foot-1 all-state honoree, had 20 points and 10 assists against Ash Grove. Three of Strafford’s starters are sophomores: Frank, her twin sister Kayley Frank, and Kyndal Compton. Junior Zoey Mullings completes the starting five, with Oliver serving as the floor general.

“It’s kind of fun because I get to push around all of these little kids, even though most of them are taller than me,” Oliver, 5-foot-5, joked.

Oliver went head-to-head with Ash Grove senior guard Mallory Keith for much of Thursday night’s game. Keith led the Pirates with 22 points, including four 3-pointers of her own.

Strafford coach Steve Frank was happy to see Oliver have a top-notch shooting performance. She always has clearance to pull the trigger.

“I don’t think in four years I’ve ever told (Oliver) she can’t shoot,” Frank said.

Frank values Oliver for her intangible qualities.

“She just does an exceptional job and I’m just blessed to be able to have Abby Oliver on my team. She has worked hard to get to this point and she’s our engine that makes us go,” Frank said.

No. 1-ranked Strafford has another main goal atop an undefeated regular season, and that’s to repeat as state champions. Frank continues to push his players to avoid any letdowns.

“I’ll be glad when the season is over so I can be nice to them again, because I feel like I’ve just been a real pain in the butt to them. I just keep preaching and keep pushing because I just don’t want them to come out one night and fall on their face,” Frank said.

The postseason will bring about Oliver’s last chance for a playoff push, but Strafford’s future looks promising.

“There is a lot of potential,” Frank said of the future. “It’s kind of scary to think that if they have a good summer and they work hard where they could be. Abby is going to be irreplaceable, there’s not going to be anybody able to step in and take her spot.”

Oliver is committed to play basketball at College of the Ozarks next year. She committed to play for the Bobcats in the spring of 2016.

“I just really, really liked the atmosphere at C of O, and I love the coach, Coach (Becky) Vest,” Oliver said. “I like the values that they have there.”

High school girls basketball

Strafford 79, Ash Grove 38

At Strafford

Ash Grove 6-5-17-10—38

Strafford 21-20-19-19—79

Individual scoring

Ash Grove—Mallory Keith 22, Sydnee Cashio 6, Kennedi Climer 5, Patsy Gorski 3, Catie Martin 2

Strafford—Abby Oliver 26, Hayley Frank 20, Zoey Mullings 14, Kayley Frank 8, Taylor Treat 4, Logan Jones 3, Kyndal Compton 2, Mica Chadwell 2.