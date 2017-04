Ohio State baseball signee Seth Lonsway had a performance for the ages on the mound Monday.

Lonsway had 17 strikeouts – in six innings – to lead Celina (Ohio) to a 4-0 victory against St. Henry. Yes, 17 of the 18 outs recorded were via strikeout.

The 6-1 Lonsway was perfect into the fifth inning when he allowed one hit. In total, he faced 19 batters, throwing 81 pitches, and hit 94 on the radar gun.

With those 17 strikeouts, he also tied the school record for career strikeouts with 183.