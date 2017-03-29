Sevastopol beats Crivitz

CRIVITZ – Sevastopol held off a late rally from Crivitz for a 6-3 nonconference win.

Up 4-0 in the fifth-inning, Sevastopol allowed three runs in the inning, before scoring two in the sixth for insurance runs.

Ethan Kroll and Brent Haberli each had two hits with a run scored for Sevastopol. Haberli, Nathan Stenzel, Zach Christiansen, Josh Pflieger and Caleb Malvitz each had an RBI. Lucas Stenzel was the winning pitcher for Sevastopol.

Kershaw Stumbris led Crivitz, hitting 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored.