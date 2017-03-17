Seven local girls named to All-CIF soccer teams

There was little doubt girls’ soccer was the strongest, most successful and deepest sport among Coachella Valley schools so far this school year, and it was apparent when the CIF Southern Section released its All-CIF first team honors across all seven divisions this week.

In all, seven players on five different teams were named to All-CIF squads, including two players each from both local semifinalist teams Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage. Aztec freshman forward Malia Falk was the youngest of the valley’s crew and was just one of four Division 5 girls and one of 15 freshman in all the Southern Section named to All-CIF teams. She was joined by Aztec teammate senior defender Jane Jordan, who was named the Desert Valley League’s Defensive MVP earlier this week. Together, the pair led Palm Desert to the Division 5 semifinals as the No. 1 seed, where they lost on the road 2-0 to Viewpoint. Cathedral City senior midfielder Miyah Coleman was also named to the Division 5 team.

Rancho Mirage senior midfielder Kenya Cordero landed on the Division 7 team after picking up the Defensive MVP award for the De Anza League this week after leading the Rattlers with 15 goals this season. She, along with fellow Division 7 All-CIF member and teammate senior goalkeeper Jasmin Sterling, led the Rattlers to the Division 7 semifinals, where they lost 2-0 at home to Pacific.

Elsewhere, the De Anza League’s Offensive MVP, Coachella Valley junior midfielder Mariah Godinez, was named to the Division 6 All-CIF team after scoring 21 goals for the Arabs this season. Kayleen Sullivan, a senior defender for the DVL champion La Quinta Blackhawks, earned a spot on the Division 2 team.

READ MORE: All-DVL girls soccer players announced

READ MORE: Rancho Mirage, Coachella Valley split top De Anza girls soccer honors