Several area athletes place at state track and field championships

Steve Arnett knew his athletes had a tough task in front of them.

Of course, the New York State high school track and field championships are never easy.

But when it was all said and done Saturday, the Arlington coach had one runner finish in fourth place and a relay team in fifth. They were among several area athletes to place at the state championships, which were held at Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility in Staten Island.

“It’s always a tough road,” Arnett said. “You never quite know how it’s going to turn out. I think we took it a bit on the chin, but under the circumstances, it worked out well for us.”

Joe Morrison placed fourth in the 1,000-meter run in 2:29.18. Morrison, Michael Asselmeyer, Matt Baloga, Matt Dillon and Mark Scanlon, Arlington’s 3,200 relay team, placed fifth (8:01.52).

“You have a long season to get to this point and wind up on the medal stand,” Arnett added. “You’ve got to be proud, and I think we did a god job.”

Baloga and Will Whelan from Our Lady of Lourdes competed for Section 1 in the intersectional distance medley relay, which placed second (8:53.78).

Caroline Timm from Lourdes, seeded sixth in the 1,500 run, placed fifth (4:32.02).

Jummie Akinwunmi from Beacon placed 10th in the high jump (5-3), going in as the 10 seed. She insisted she improved from last year’s state meet.

“This year was a lot easier,” Akinwunmi said. “Hopefully I can go next year and it won’t be as nerve-racking.”

Added Beacon coach Jim Henry: “It was a successful meet. I think she was quite content with it.”

Dagi Tadesse of New Paltz was 10th in the boys pole vault (14-0). Fellow Huguenot Kaela Santos was 27th in the girls shot put (29-4 ½).

Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Sarah Trainor was 13th in the girls 1,500-meter run (4:50.88). Roy C. Ketcham’s Taylor Young placed 19th in the preliminaries of the girls 55-meter dash (7.58) and did not qualify for the finals.

Kabongo Barry of Spackenkill tied for ninth in the preliminaries of the boys 55-meter dash (6.61), but did not qualify for the finals. Likewise, he missed the finals of the 300-meter dash after placing 15th in the preliminaries (35.02).

Lourdes’ Jaheim Jones tied for 15th in the preliminaries of the boys 55 dash (6.63), though did not advance to the finals.

Wyatt Matyas from Franklin D. Roosevelt competed for Section 9 in the intersectional distance medley relay. The team placed 10th (9:14.31).

A.J. Martelli: amartelli@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4836, Twitter: @AJM_PoJoSports