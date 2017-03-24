'Several' athletes in Texas facing sexual assault charges stemming from alleged hazing incident

Multiple Texas student-athletes were arrested in school Thursday on sexual assault charges stemming from a hazing incident.

According to parents who contacted San Antonio’s KSAT-TV, four football players at La Vernia (Texas) were arrested Thursday on the charges. The parents also said the hazing has been going on for years.

Per a statement from La Vernia Chief of Police Bruce Ritchey and lead investigator Sgt. Donald Keil, police received a hazing outcry several weeks ago regarding high school student athletes.

Police interviewed numerous students and determined that a crime had been committed. Their investigation resulted in Thursday’s arrests of several “juvenile students” at La Vernia.

One woman told KABB FOX 29 her son was sexually assaulted with baseball bats, Coke bottles and steel pipes.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, police anticipate more arrests in the future.

La Vernia ISD Superintendent Jose Moreno released a notification to parents regarding the arrests, per the Express-News. He said the district is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities, but he and other administrators do not plan to comment on the arrests at this time.

“Rest assured that every precautionary measure has been taken to ensure that our students are supervised and safe,” he said.