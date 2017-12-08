Severna Park (Md.) field hockey coach, three-time state champ, let go after prank gone awry

The powerful Severna Park (Md.) field hockey program landed in an unwanted spotlight in early November when a toilet paper prank gone awry led to the program’s self-imposed forfeiture of a state semifinal. Now the respected Severna Park head coach has been let go, allegedly as a direct result of the toilet paper scandal.

As reported by the Washington Post, Severna Park field hockey coach Ann Andrews will not have her contract renewed for the 2018 season, bringing an end to a coaching career that began at Severna Park in 2012. Andrews also previously served as the head coach at St. Mary’s-Annapolis and Spalding, both also in Maryland.

Ann Andrews will not return as the coach of Severna Park field hockey. https://t.co/3aZpQtlBWC — Maryland Gazette (@MDGazette) December 6, 2017

Andrews is being let go because of her team’s participation in an annual ritual where they cover Andrews’ house with toilet paper. On this occasion they attempted to also toilet paper the houses of friends, but apparently misidentified some of their targets.

The faux pas led the Severna Park administration to cancel the remainder of the team’s season, preemptively withdrawing the squad from the state semifinals rather than letting it play out the string.

Andrews was sanguine about her sudden departure. She remains unsure when or if she’ll return to the sideline.

“There has to be a fall guy, and I’m the fall guy,” Andrews told the Washington Post. “The thing is, I love the team. I love the girls. … The school’s been a fantastic place to be as long as I’ve been there.”