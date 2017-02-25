Sexton boys fend off Eastern to add to late-season charge

LANSING – Kahari Foy-Walton and the Sexton boys basketball team have built plenty of positive momentum over the season’s second half.

And the senior center wasn’t going to let one of the Big Reds’ rivals do anything to dampen the mood.

So Foy-Walton provided Sexton a lift when things started slipping away.

Foy-Walton scored 18 points and had a few key baskets in the final quarter as the Big Reds held on for a 63-60 victory over Eastern in a CAAC Blue contest Friday at Don Johnson Fieldhouse.

“We just believed in each other and I believed in my teammates,” Foy-Walton said. “I just knew we were going to pull it through. We just kept fighting, played together and rebounded and played big down low like we were supposed to.”

Foy-Walton had seven points in the final quarter for the Big Reds, who have won seven of their last eight games since Jan. 31 with the lone loss being to Class A No. 2-ranked East Lansing.

“The second half of the season has been a lot better,” first-year Sexton coach Otis Davis said.

“(Early in the season) we were just adjusting to each other. We’ve had some time adjust and been a lot better in the second half. That’s kind of what counts. We’re doing a good job now. We had a lousy second half (Friday), but it was a win and that’s what counts.”

The Big Reds (9-10, 5-9 CAAC Blue) survived what Davis said was their worst second half of the season to avenge last month’s home overtime setback to Eastern. Sexton led by as much as 18 during its strong opening half, but Eastern (4-15, 2-12) stormed back after the intermission behind the play of Robert Fry and Bulhari Sheikh-Omar.

The duo helped the Quakers score 42 points in the second half and had them in position to force overtime in the closing seconds. Eastern missed the potential game-tying 3 as time expired after getting a steal on a Sexton in-bounds play.

Fry was disappointed with the final result and was hoping to help the Quakers to a win on a night when former basketball star LaDontae Henton was among the inductees into the Eastern Athletic Hall of Fame.

“I think we are a very resilient team,” Fry said. “We’ve been working at it, but we’ve got to learn how to pick it up in the first half. We came out with no energy. Our main goal coming out in the second half was to fight, fight, especially on hall of fame night. I thought it would be nice to get a win for LaDontae Henton, but we came up short.”

Sexton took control with a 16-0 run that spanned the late stages of the first quarter and early portion of the second. But Eastern coach Julius Edwards liked the way his team fought to give itself a chance at the end.

“All year we’ve shown we won’t give up, so I kind of figured we would come out strong,” Edwards said. “I think I was a little more disappointed with how we started real sluggish and out of sync. I never doubted the fact that we have guys with mental toughness and resilience because they’ve shown it all year they’ll make a comeback. It’s just you can’t get down to those types of deficits and expect to be successful.”

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.