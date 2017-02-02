Sexton grad Jalen Hayes named player of week

Jalen Hayes had a big week on the court for the Oakland men’s basketball program.

And it led to the Sexton grad being named the Horizon League player of the week for the first time in his career Monday.

Hayes earned the honor after posting a pair of double-doubles while helping the Grizzlies split its weekend contests. He had 23 points and 13 rebounds in a loss to Green Bay on Friday and followed by scoring 22 points on 11 of 13 shooting and grabbing 11 boards in a victory over Milwaukee on Sunday.

The 6-foot-7 Hayes shot 76 percent from the floor in the two games.

Hayes is averaging 15.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and has posted five double-doubles this season for the Grizzlies.

ALMA COLLEGE: Junior Hannah Garn was named the MIAA track and field athlete of the week Monday. The Charlotte grad earned the honor after finishing first in the 5,000-meter run at the Defiance College Invitational on Saturday. Garn had a career-best time of 19:21.30 and finished 38 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

MICHIGAN: Logan Massa (St. Johns) helped the Wolverine wrestling team knock off No. 10-ranked Lehigh on Saturday. The No. 2-ranked won his 165-pound weight class match by decision in U-M’s 24-13 victory.

HILLSDALE COLLEGE: Junior center Allie Dittmer (Eaton Rapids) has registered double-doubles in three consecutive contests for the Charger women’s basketball team. That included an 18-point, 16-rebound performance in a 70-68 loss to Ohio Dominican on Saturday. Dittmer is averaging 11.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and shooting 55.6 percent from the field.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT: Former Eastern High player Steven Haney Jr. has averaged 14.0 points over his last two contests for the Lions. That included a 17-point performance in a loss to BYU on Saturday.