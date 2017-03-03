Seymour girls upend West De Pere to advance

KAUKAUNA – Sometimes depth can carry a team to victory. And sometimes, a star player needs to make star plays.

Thursday night was one of the latter. And Hailey Oskey was that star for the Seymour girls basketball team.

The junior forward scored 25 points, and down the stretch hit a huge 3-pointer, drained free throws and secured a critical offensive rebound, leading the Thunder to a 51-47 victory over rival West De Pere in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.

Saturday’s sectional final against Beaver Dam will be the program’s first in 15 years.

West De Pere was the class of the Bay Conference, going unbeaten and mostly unchallenged en route to a 14-0 record. Seymour, meanwhile, finished solidly in second place at 12-2, with both losses at the hands of the Phantoms, including a 31-point drubbing on Dec. 6.

But first-year Thunder coach Bobby Kuchta said the Seymour squad on the floor back then couldn’t compete with the team right now.

“We’re a different team than we were back then,” Kuchta said. “Kids were learning a new system. I didn’t know the kids that well. I didn’t know West De Pere that well.”

There were several times Thursday when it seemed West De Pere (22-2) would take control of the game, just as it had in 22 of its 23 previous games this season. But Seymour (20-5) never went away. Seymour always had an answer.

But when the Thunder used a short run to take a lead, the Phantoms had an answer, too.

“It was a possession-by-possession game, and it was about who was going to connect on more shots down the stretch,” said West De Pere coach Ashley Anthon. “They were able to do that tonight.”

The first half was about rebuttals. Seymour started strong; West De Pere rallied and took the lead; the Thunder surged back ahead before the break.

That trend continued into the game’s final minute. Seymour led by just one point when it missed the front end of a free-throw situation. But Oskey got the offensive rebound, was fouled and hit both attempts for a three-point lead.

Meanwhile, junior Jenna Krause, the team’s floor leader, picked up her second foul less than five minutes into the game. It didn’t matter. Seymour couldn’t afford to keep her on the bench for too long.

Krause finished with 16 points, eight in each half.

“Hailey and Jenna just played so well, they played confident,” Kuchta said.

Junior Raven VandenLangenberg added eight points and five rebounds, senior McKendra Heinke had two points and five boards, and sophomore Brooke Veldt had a game-high eight boards.

Only four players scored for each team.

When offense was hard to come by at times for West De Pere, senior Hannah Stefaniak picked up the load. She scored 24 points – 14 above her season average – including five straight that gave the Phantoms a 43-42 lead with 3:30 to go. She was 6-of-6 at the line in the closing minutes, and was also the only Phantoms player to score in the opening six minutes.

Junior Brehna Evans scored 11 of her 14 points in the opening half, while senior Liz Edinger scored seven points, graduating second all-time in scoring for the program.

Anthon noted that while Thursday’s loss will sting, it also doesn’t erase the three-straight Bay Conference championships, or the first regional title in nearly 40 years secured last week.

“It really hurts right now, I’m not going to lie,” Stafaniak added. “But one loss doesn’t take all the things we’ve accomplished, the conference titles, getting out of regionals for the first time since 1978. It’s been an amazing three years.”

Next up for Seymour is top-ranked and unbeaten Beaver Dam (26-0). It will surely be a tall task to get to the Resch Center. But then again, few expected the Thunder to be playing on Saturday at all.

“There’s nothing else we can do,” Oskey said, “except go out and play our game.”

Seymour…25 26 – 51

West De Pere…22 25 – 47

SEYMOUR – Oskey 25, VandenLangenberg 8, Krause 16, Heinke 2. 3-pt: Oskey 2, Krause 2. FT: 17-20. F: 13.

WEST DE PERE – Evans 14, Edinger 7, McNabb 2, Stefaniak 24. 3-pt: Evans 1, Stefaniak 2. FT: 12-16. F: 14.