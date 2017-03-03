Seymour, Wrightstown, Shiocton advance

KAUKAUNA – Sometimes depth can carry a team to victory. And sometimes, a star player needs to make star plays.

Thursday night was one of those latter nights. And Hailey Oskey was that star for the Seymour girls’ basketball team.

The junior forward scored 25 points, and down the stretch hit a huge 3-pointer, drained free throws and secured a critical offensive rebound, leading the Thunder to a 51-47 victory over rival West De Pere in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.

Saturday’s sectional final against Beaver Dam, a 1 p.m. start at Neenah High School, will be the program’s first in 15 years.

There were several times Thursday when it seemed West De Pere (22-2) would take control of the game, just as it had in 22 of its 23 previous games, but Seymour (20-5) never went away.

Jenna Krause added 16 points for Seymour.

Next up for Seymour is top-ranked and unbeaten Beaver Dam (25-0). It will surely be a tall task to get to the Resch Center. But then again, few expected the Thunder to be playing on Saturday at all.

“There’s nothing else we can do,” said Oskey, “except go out and play our game.”

Seymour … …25 26 — 51 West De Pere … …22 25 — 47

Seymour: Oskey 25, VandenLangenberg 8, Krause 16, Heinke 2. Totals 15 17-20 51. Three-pointers: Oskey 2, Krause 2. Fouls: 13.

West De Pere: Evans 14, Edinger 7, McNabb 2, Stefaniak 24. Totals 16 12-16 47. Three-pointers: Stefaniak 2, Evans. Fouls: 14.

Division 3

Wrightstown 60, Kewaunee 57

At Manitowoc, Bridget Froehlke scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Tigers to an overtime win over the Storm.

Wrightstown will attempt to qualify for state for the first time since 2004 when it plays Amherst at 1 p.m. Saturday at Green Bay Preble

It’s the second straight season the Tigers (22-3) have advanced to the sectional finals.

Froehlke, a 5-foot-8 freshman, hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 18.3 seconds remaining to give the Tigers a 58-57 lead. Junior Kailee Van Zeeland added a pair of free throws late.

The Storm (21-5) had a 57-53 lead in overtime and was 16-for-16 from the free throw line for the game, but couldn’t finish the win.

Kewaunee … …27 26 4 — 57 Wrightstown … …30 23 7 — 60

Kewaunee: Geier 20, Olsen 13, Baumgartner 9, Dax 15. Totals 18 16-16 57. Three-pointers: Olsen 3, Baumgartner, Dax. Fouls: 17.

Wrightstown: Froehlke 21, Guns 2, Murphy 8, Nennig 2, Van Zeeland 13, Glodowski 6, Wolske 6, Diny 2. Totals 25 7-14 60. Three-pointers: Froehlke 2, Van Zeeland. Fouls: 15.

Amherst 36, Freedom 35

At Seymour, Ashley Groshek’s driving layup with 3.5 seconds remaining lifted Amherst to the victory over Freedom.

Freedom trailed 23-13 at halftime but fought back and led 35-34 with 11.5 seconds remaining. Freedom went to the line and missed the front end of a one-and-one, Heather Pearson grabbed the rebound for Amherst and passed to Groshek, who took it down the court for the lead basket.

The Irish drew up a play to get the go-ahead basket in the waning seconds, but a deflection by Maizie Berry thwarted their attempt. Amherst’s Lindsey Dose came up with the ball after the deflection and was sent to the foul line. Dose missed both free throws in the double bonus and Freedom grabbed the rebound, but couldn’t get off a shot.

Makenna Haase led Freedom (20-5) with 18 points, while Pearson had 17 for Amherst.

Amherst … …23 13 — 36 Freedom … …13 22 — 35

Amherst: Pearson 17, Groshek 7, Boelte 5, Dombrowski 4, Dose 3. Three-pointer: Dose.

Freedom: M. Haase 18, Helms 6, Peters 5, Witt 3, Garrett 2, T. Haase 1. Three-pointer: Peters.

Division 4

Shiocton 67, Manitowoc Lutheran 58

At Green Bay, Tina Ubl led all scorers with 23 points to lead the Chiefs to the sectional semifinal victory.

Shiocton led 44-34, but the Lancers used a 9-2 run to get within 46-43 with about 10 minutes to go before the Chiefs pulled away again.

Madisyn Morack added 11 points and Jacqueline Korth had 10 for Shiocton (17-8).

Shiocton … …31 36 — 67 Man. Lutheran … …26 32 — 58

Shiocton: Morack 11, Spencer 1, Korth 10, Herrmann 1, Young 4, Schmidt 4, Elliot 2, Ubl 23, Gunderson 4, Bruns 7. Totals 22 20-38 67. Three-pointers: Morack 2, Ubl. Fouls: 25.

Manitowoc Lutheran: Schleis 3, Melso 15, An. Menges 6, Hiller 7, Gorte 13, Pautz 8, Behnke 4, Al. Menges 2. Totals 17 20-30 58. Three-pointers: Melso 2, Pautz, Schleis. Fouls: 25.

Division 5

Milwaukee Academy of Science 68, Hilbert 58

At Brown Deer, Makaylee Kuhn scored 29 points, including seven 3-pointers in the Division 5 sectional semifinal loss.

Shemera Williams scored 28 points to lead Milwaukee Academy of Science.

Hilbert … …25 33 — 58 MAS … …29 39 — 68

Hilbert: Wiese 7, Schaffer 1, Lau 11, Kuhn 29, Schoen 10. Totals 20 11-23 58. Three-pointers: Kuhn 7.

MAS: Cowart 19, PughTorres 7, Williams 28, Cox 1, Penny 1, Evans 12. Totals 25 10-16 68. Three-pointers: Cowart 5, Williams 3. Fouls: 17