Seymour’s Oskey reaches 1,000 career points

SEYMOUR – Hailey Oskey passed 1,000 career points in Seymour’s 65-31 victory Saturday over Menasha in a Bay Conference girls’ basketball game.

Oskey, a junior, reached the milestone in the first half on her fourth basket of the game. She finished with 19 points.

Jenna Krause added 11 points and Brooke Veldt had 10 for Seymour, which led 39-11 at halftime.

Alexa Yost led Menasha with 10 points.

Menasha … …11 20 — 31 Seymour … …39 26 — 65

Menasha: Roen 6, Roesler 2, Stewart 4, Yost 10, Perez 3, Hoekstra 6. Totals 12 3-6 31. Three-pointers: Roen 2, Yost 2. Fouls: 14.

Seymour: Oskey 19, King 2, Seitz 4, VandenLangenberg 6, Moehring 4, Krause 11, Veldt 10, Heinke 4, Johnson 5. Totals 23 14-20 65. Three-pointers: Oskey 2, Veldt 2, Krause. Fouls: 9.

Fox Valley Association

Kaukauna 60, Oshkosh West 47

At Oshkosh, Lydia Albrecht scored 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Ghosts to the victory.

Keira Nennig and Bre Verhasselt both added 13 points for Kaukauna, which outscored the Wildcats 33-24 in the second half.

Kaukauna … …27 33 — 60 Oshkosh West … …23 24 — 47

Kaukauna: Albrecht 18, Nennig 13, Verhasselt 13, Engmann 7, Mand 6, Djupstrom 3. Totals 19 17-32 60. Three-pointers: Nennig 3, Verhasselt 2. Fouls: 14.

Oshkosh West: Rochon-Baker 19, Fuller 9, Davis 7, Guenther 4, Abby Hammonds 2, Anelise Hammonds 2, Courchene 2, Kaminski 2. Totals 19 5-7 47. Three-pointers: Rochon-Baker 3, Davis. Fouls: 30.

Big East

Hilbert 46, Kohler 42

At Kohler, Makaylee Kuhn scored 18 points and Megan Lau added 13 for the Wolves in the Big East Conference tournament game.

Hilbert … …25 21 — 46 Kohler … …21 21 — 42

Hilbert: Wiese 5, Schaffer 2, Lau 13, Kuhn 18, Schoen 6, Bergelin 2. Totals 16 11-25 46. Three-pointers: Kuhn 3. Fouls: 20.

Kohler: Renzelmann 1, Nugent 4, Roeder 2, Farrell 2, Zielke 14, Keller 19. Totals 15 12-26 42. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 20.

Reedsville 46, St. Mary Catholic 39

At Reedsville, Abbi Thelen scored 16 points to lead the Zephyrs, who mustered just 13 second-half points in the loss to the Panthers.

Alexyss Schmidt led Reedsville with 15 points. Whitney Wasmuth added 12 for the Panthers, who made only 5-of-22 free throws.

St. Mary Catholic … …26 13 — 39 Reedsville … …21 25 — 46

St. Mary Catholic: Thone 8, S. Andersen 5, Britt 6, Burke 4, Thelen 16. Totals 20 8-12 39. Three-pointer: Thelen. Fouls: 18.

Reedsville: Schneider 2, Lubner 8, Stadler 3, Zipperer 2, Schmidt 15, Cook 4, Wasmuth 12. Totals 18 5-22 46. Three-pointers: Schmidt, Wasmuth 4. Fouls: 14.

CWC-8

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52, Weyauwega-Fremont 19

At Wittenberg, Taylor Nier scored 18 points and Corissa Konkol added 15 to lead the Chargers to the win over the Indians.

Nonconference

Kimberly 52, Oak Creek 39

At Oak Creek, the Papermakers went on an 11-0 run in the second half to take command of the game in their win over the Knights.

Alina Hampton scored 14 of her team-leading 17 points in the second half for Kimberly, while Kam Kroner scored nine of her 11 points in the second half.

“We shared the ball really, really well and the kids had great opportunity,” Kimberly coach Troy Cullen said. “Defensively, we were sound all night and we didn’t foul.”

Lea Finn led Oak Creek with 13 points.

Kimberly … …18 34 — 52 Oak Creek … …19 20 — 39

Kimberly: Hampton 17, Evers 4, Torzalla 4, B. Sikora 7, Dechant 6, Kroner 11, A. Sikora 3. Totals 20 9-16 52. Three-pointers: Hampton, B. Sikora, A. Sikora. Fouls: 7.

Oak Creek : Zylka 2, M. Gard 7, Bartek 5, K. Gard 2, West 2, Dankert 8, Finn 13. Totals 15 3-4 39. Three-pointers: M. Gard, Bartek, Dankert 2, Finn 2. Fouls: 15.

Hortonville 69, Kewaunee 59

At Kewaunee, the Polar Bears outscored the Storm 39-24 in the second half after trailing by five points at halftime.

Shay Frederick led Hortonville with 24 points, including 10-for-14 shooting at the free throw line. Morgan Allen added 17 points and Olivia Bogan had 11.

Brooke Geier led Kewaunee with 23 points.

Hortonville … …30 39 — 69 Kewaunee … …35 24 — 59

Hortonville: Bogan 11, Frederick 24, Griesbach 4, Walter 4, Sabourin 8, Nelson 1, Allen 17. Totals 21 21-29 69. Three-pointers: Frederick 4, Bogan, Sabourin. Fouls: 20.

Kewaunee: Rentmeester 2, Geier 23, Kudick 2, Olson 13, Baumgartner 8, Dax 11. Totals 19 17-22 59. Three-pointers: Olson 3, Dax. Fouls: 20.

Southern Door 51, Shiocton 34

At Brussels, the Eagles were able to get to the free throw line, making 15-of-22 in the win over the Chiefs.

Tina Ubl led Shiocton with seven points.

Gabby Atkins had 17 to lead Southern Door.

Shiocton … …16 18 — 34 Southern Door … …31 20 — 51

Shiocton: Morack 3, Spencer 3, Korth 5, Hermann 3, Schmidt 2, Elliot 3, Ubl 7, Gunderson 3, Bruns 5. Totals 13 2-5 34. Three-pointers: Morack, Spencer, Korth, Hermann, Elliot, Gunderson. Fouls: 16.

Southern Door: G. Atkins 17, LeGrave 4, Bertrand 5, Pavlik 14, Renard 1, LaCrosse 10. Totals 16 15-22 51. Three-pointers: G. Atkins 2, Bertrand, Pavlik. Fouls: 12.

Clintonville 55, Shawano 53

At Shawano, Catherine Morse scored 31 points and the Truckers rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Hawks.