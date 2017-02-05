Seymour’s Oskey reaches 1,000 career points

SEYMOUR – Seymour junior Hailey Oskey surpassed 1,000 career points in the Thunder’s 65-31 win over Bay Conference foe Menasha on Saturday.

Oskey recorded a game-high 19 points to lead the Thunder (14-5, 9-2) and reach the milestone.

Jenna Krause added 11 points for Seymour, while Brooke Veldt tallied 10.

Alexa Yost led Menasha (2-16, 2-9), scoring 10 points.

Menasha…11 20 – 31

Seymour…39 26 – 65

MENASHA – Roen 6, Roesler 2, Stewart 4, Yost 10, Perez 3, Hoeskstra 6. 3-pt: Roen 2, Yost 2. FT: 3-6. F: 14.

SEYMOUR – Oskey 19, King 2, Seitz 4, Vandenlangenberg 6, Moehring 4, Krause 11, Veldt 10, Heinke 4, Johnson 5. 3-pt: Oskey 2, Krause 1, Veldt 2. FT: 14-20. F: 9.

G.B. Southwest 57, Ashwaubenon 53 OT

GREEN BAY – Jaddan Simmons poured in a game-high 25 points, while Kiara Thomas accounted for 18 points on six 3-pointers to rally the Trojans to the Fox River Classic Conference overtime victory.

Simmons and Thomas both made 3s early in overtime, which Southwest (9-8, 6-7) forced after rallying from a nine-point deficit in the second half.

Maddie Koch tallied 20 points to lead the Jaguars, who went on an 11-1 run to start the second half after trailing throughout the first half. Megan Servais and Autumn Schlader each added 10 points for Ashwaubenon (12-5, 9-4).

Ashwaubenon…17 29 7 – 53

G.B. Southwest…18 28 11 – 57

ASHWAUBENON – Wright 2, Rolling 5, Servais 10, Kupsh 5, Koch 20, Whiters 1, Schlader 10. 3-pt: Rolling 1, Schlader 2. FT: 12-18. F: 19.

G.B. SOUTHWEST – Simmons 25, Thomas 18, Seals 4, Lawler 1, Bouche 5, Litke 4. 3-pt: Simmons 1, Thomas 6. FT: 14-22. F: 19.

Stoughton 55, West De Pere 48

DE PERE – The Phantoms suffered their first loss of the season in a matchup between two top-10 Division 2 teams.

Hannah Stefaniak led the Phantoms (16-1) in scoring with 14 points while Sam Carriveau chipped in with 12 of her own and Liz Edinger added eight.

Cassidy Bach made four 3’s on her way to scoring a game-high 20 points to lead Stoughton (15-3).

Stoughton…20 35 – 55

West De Pere…24 24 – 48

STOUGHTON – Bach 20, Halverson 11, Trieloff 2, Weum 2, Schultz 2, Robson 18. 3-pt: Bach 4, Halverson 1. FT: 18-22. F: 12.

WEST DE PERE – Carriveau 12, Evans 6, Edinger 8, Raasch 2, McNabb 6, Stefaniak 14. 3-pt: Carriveau 2, Edinger 2. FT: 8-12. F: 15.

Southern Door 51, Shiocton 34

BRUSSELS – The Eagles shut down Shiocton for the non-conference victory.

Gabby Atkins poured in 17 points and Megan Pavlik scored 14 points to pace Southern Door (14-4), which led by 15 points at halftime.

Meghan LaCrosse added 10 points in the win, while Tina Ubl led Shiocton (10-8) with seven points.

Shiocton…16 18 – 34

Southern Door…31 20 – 51

SHIOCTON – Morarck 3, Spencer 3, Korth 5, Herman 3, Schmidt 2, Elliot 3, Ubl 7, Gunderson 3, Bruns 5. 3-pt: Morarck 1, Spencer 1, Korth 1, Herman 1, Elliot 1, Gunderson 1. FT: 2-5. F: 16.

SOUTHERN DOOR – G. Atkins 17, LeGrave 4, Bertrand 5, Pavlik 14, Renard 1, LaCrosse 10. 3-pt: G. Atkins 2, Bertrand 1, Pavlik 1. FT: 15-22. F: 12.

Hortonville 69, Kewaunee 59

KEWAUNEE – The Storm had the Fox Valley Association contenders on the ropes, but ran out of gas in the second half of the non-conference showdown.

Brooke Geier poured in 23 points for Kewaunee (14-4), while Ellie Olsen hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points and Sara Dax added 11 points for the Storm.

Shay Frederick scored 24 points to lead Hortonville (14-3).

Hortonville…30 39 – 69

Kewaunee…35 24 – 59

HORTONVILLE – Bogan 11, Frederick 24, Griesbach 4, Nelson 1, Walter 4, Sabourin 8, Allen 17. 3-pt: Bogan 1, Frederick 4, Sabourin 1. FT: 21-29. F: 20.

KEWAUNEE – Rentmeester 2, Geier 23, Kudick 2, Olsen 13, Baumgartner 8, Dax 11. 3-pt: Olsen 3, Dax 1. FT: 17-24. F: 20.

Clintonville 55, Shawano 53

SHAWANO – Down by nine late in the game, the Truckers came back and picked up their first victory of the season.

Catherine Morse led the way scoring 31 points for Clintonville (1-17), while Nicole Seefeldt hit a late three to lift the team.

The Hawks (9-10) were led in scoring by Brandi Gueths with 16 points and Carrie Young with 12.

Clintonville…27 28 – 55

Shawano…27 26 – 53

CLINTONVILLE – Weatherwax 2, Arndt 5, King 6 Harbath 1, Morse 31, Beyersdorf 1, Seefeldt 3, Lorge 4. 3-pt: King 2, Morse 2, Seefeldt 1. FT: 16-32. F: 19.

SHAWANO – Buschman 5, DePerry 6, Hansen 10, Wynos 2, Young 12, Gueths 16, Habeck 2. 3-pt: Buschman 1, Young 3. FT: 13-19. F: 20.