SHA gets defensive in LIT win vs. Simon Kenton

Facing one of the state’s top scoring offenses, the Sacred Heart Academy basketball team got the defensive effort it needed to advance in the Republic Bank/Coca-Cola Consolidated Louisville Invitational Tournament.

Led by the defense of Kia Sivils, the Valkyries held Simon Kenton to 31.4 percent shooting on their way to a 56-45 victory in Friday’s LIT quarterfinals at Bellarmine University’s Knights Hall.

Averaging 68.7 points per game – ranking eighth in Kentucky – Simon Kenton finished 23 points shy of its average.

“We were aggressive, and we were talking a lot on defense,” junior guard Kiki Samsel said. “We all had that killer instinct and were diving for loose balls. It was a tough game, and they really weren’t calling a lot of the fouls.”

Indiana University commit Grace Berger had 21 points and six rebounds to lead the Valkyries (17-4), No. 5 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings. Samsel added 18 points and three steals as Sacred Heart advanced to face No. 1 Butler (21-1) in Saturday’s 10 a.m. semifinal at Assumption High School.

Valkyries coach Donna Moir said her team is looking forward to facing Butler after last season’s scheduled meeting was snowed out.

“We’re ready for that challenge, and we’ll see where our game is,” Moir said.

Junior guard Ally Niece had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 4 Simon Kenton (18-4), which had its 13-game winning streak snapped.

“We didn’t come to play,” Pioneers coach Jeffrey Stowers said. “We came out all nerves, and it’s just a basketball game. … I don’t know if we were scared, but we were going 90 miles per hour when 89 would have been fine. But we never quit, and we gave ourselves an opportunity at the end of the game.”

The Valkyries never trailed and led 42-31 on Berger’s basket early in the fourth quarter before Simon Kenton made a final run.

Maggi Jones’ layup pulled the Pioneers within 44-40 with 2:49 left, but Sacred Heart scored the next 10 points to put the game away. The Valkyries hit 11 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter.

While Niece matched her season average of 18 points, she didn’t reach the 25 she scored in the Pioneers’ 84-76 overtime loss to Sacred Heart on Dec. 10.

Moir said Sivils was the reason, as Niece hit just 6 of 15 shots.

“We just tried to stay in front of her,” Moir said. “Kia Sivils is probably one of the most underrated players in the state, and she had Niece all night. … Kia does all of the little things to help us.”

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.

SACRED HEART 56, SIMON KENTON 45

Simon Kenton (18-4) – Maggi Jones 5p; Shelby Harmeyer 9p; Kendyl Gilliam 3p; Bailee Harney 8p, 7r; Ally Niece 18p, 9r; Madi Meier 2p.

Sacred Heart (17-4) – Ashlee Harris 3p, 5a; Kiki Samsel 18p, 3s; Erin Toller 6p; Kristen Clemons 6p, 6r; Grace Berger 21p, 6r; Natalie Fichter 2p.