Shadow Hills clinches share of DVL girls basketball title

It was in the Palm Springs High School gym that the Shadow Hills girls’ basketball team’s season began and ended a year ago, and it was inside that same gym, during a slew of summer ball games, that the dream for this season was born.

After Wednesday night’s 42-31 defeat of the host Indians, clinching the Knights at least a share of the Desert Valley League title in the team’s first year in the league, the team waltzed off the court fairly calmly before an exuberant celebration and time of reflection to enjoy how far they’ve come.

“It was here when we started to talk about our goals and our expectations, what we could do and could achieve,” coach Thaddis Bosley said after Wednesday’s win. “When we weren’t playing well and when things didn’t see right, from that moment, we talked about honoring the process and trusting and how the ‘June’ Shadow Hills is going to look 50 times different that the ‘February’ Shadow Hills.”

Since league action began in December, one thing has been clear: the Knights live on another level compared to the rest of the valley, with an undefeated 10-0 league record to boast. Much of that has often come on the shoulders of sophomore sensation Dominique Urbina’s scoring prowess, but Wednesday Urbina showed maturity well above her years in not forcing too much.

The Knights’ starting post player Melissa Martinez led the charge with 12 points on six baskets to go along with 12 rebounds, often created from the threat Urbina creates driving to the bucket. Although the sophomore didn’t take it to the rack often, scoring just 11 points on four made baskets, when she’d drive past the free throw line, Palm Springs front court defenders would leak to help, opening up simple shots underneath the basket.

“We learned early we were maybe too perimeter dependent, and the minute we decided to move the ball and get easy baskets, it opened up the flood gates for us,” Bosley said. “What used to be a weak point for us, where we didn’t want to go down low because we couldn’t convert or finish, we trusted them to do so as a group.

“Playing inside-out, we’re impossible to guard.”

The Knights took nearly four minutes to score their first points of the night as turnovers and missed layups dominated the game’s opening minutes, but with Urbina having success finding the open teammate rather than trying to take over the game too soon, Shadow Hills stormed out to an 11-4 lead with four different players scoring in the first.

In the second period, Urbina took her defensive game to the next level, challenging each dribble beyond half court, disrupting passes and creating steals out of thin air as the Knights eased to a 24-9 lead at half. The victors always felt handily in control, but with under four minutes to go, the Indians formed one final charge, down 38-19. Despite trimming the lead deficit from 19 to 11, it was too little too late from a team needing a victory to move into a tie for first in the league.

Kaleigh Vargas led the Indians’ charge with a game-high 15 points.

“This was the game against the one team that had the most to play for,” Bosley said. “One loss in the column for us and a win for them would (likely) share a title, so this was going to be a team that was going to bring everything they have.

“You knew you were going to have to go and take it from them, so there were times we got lost in the moment or got jittery or made mistakes, but we continued to play with resilience, and I would rather win like this than any other way.”

SHADOW HILLS 42, PALM SPRINGS 31



Shadow Hills (42)

(FG FT-FTA TP) Melissa Martinez 6-0-0-12, Dominique Urbina 4-2-4-11, Natalia Johnson 2-1-3-5, Sydni Tribble 2-1-4-5, Julie Rodriguez 2-0-0-4, Paige Fullen 1-0-0-3, Ashley Avina 1-0-0-2.

Totals 18-4-11-42

Palm Springs

(FG FT-FTA TP) Kaleigh Vargas 5-4-6-15, Jamiah Hall 3-3-5-9, Dajae Session 2-1-2-5, Tzipporah Page 0-2-4-2, Allison Howard 0-0-3-0.

Totals 10-10-20-31

Shadow Hills 11 13 11 7 — 42

Palm Springs 4 5 8 14 — 31

3-Point Goals – Shadow Hills (2): Urbina 1, Fullen 1. Palm Springs (1): Vargas 1.