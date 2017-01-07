Shadow Hills girls' basketball outlasts Indians 33-26

Avenging a double-overtime, first-round CIF playoff loss to Palm Springs last year, host Shadow Hills outlasted the Indians 33-26 in girls’ basketball on Friday night.

In a battle of offensive attrition, the Knights and Indians combined for just 18 field goals in the contest, including a mere three apiece in the second half.

Numbers aside, the win keeps Shadow Hills (4-0 DVL, 8-7) undefeated and in first place in its debut season of Desert Valley League play.

“First time in the league and we’re 4-0. I’ll take it,” said Knights’ head coach Thaddis Bosley, despite being clearly frustrated throughout the night by his team’s lack of offensive execution. “But we definitely didn’t look anything like what our expectations are. And that’s a combination of things. We’re a young team this year, and I don’t have that veteran leader that can rally the troops when things get down.”

Palm Springs’ head coach Terry Tatum found positivity on just one end of the floor.

[The Ball family puts the fun back in basketball] | [UCLA commit most complete high school player I’ve seen]

“That was our worst shooting all season. I don’t know if it was good defense, or just bad offense tonight,” Tatum said. “They (Shadow) average 50 point a game; and we held them to 33. If you would have told me that, I would have expected to win the game. Both teams just couldn’t put the ball in the basket. Tonight, we just missed shots that we normally would make, and I think that was the difference. And not just shots, but also free throws. The girls’ game is lay ups and free throws.”

Leading 19-13 at half, the Knights used a 9-2 run to open the third quarter and pull away for the night. Shadow Hills’ sophomore standout Dominique Urbina led all scorers on the night with 13 points, while Palm Springs (2-1 DVL, 8-5) received a team-high eight points from senior guard Kaleigh Vargas.

The loss ended a three-game win streak for the Indians, while Shadow Hills has now won three of its past four.

Of requiting last year’s dramatic, season-ending CIF loss to Palm Springs, Bosley concluded:

“We’re constantly looking for reasons to make statements and prove that we belong, to show the desert who we are and what we’re about. We talk a lot about ‘writing the books’ and ‘making chapters.’”

The Knights return to league play at Palm Desert next Wednesday at 7:00 p.m., and the Indians are back in DVL action next Wednesday at home versus Indio.