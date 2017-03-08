Shadow Hills' Melissa Martinez named DVL girls' basketball MVP

After helping lead Shadow Hills to the team’s first Desert Valley League title in the Knights’ first season in the league, Shadow Hills junior Melissa Martinez was named the league’s MVP, highlighting the league’s postseason awards that were released this week.

Though the Knights were bounced from the first round of the CIF Southern Section playoffs, the program showed promise as a team on the rise, nearly running the table during league play before a late-season loss to Palm Desert. Martinez finished second on the team in points with 8.7 per game, along with a team-high 9.7 rebounds per game.

Palm Desert and Cathedral City both landed two girls on the All-DVL first team after both programs advanced to the second round of the playoffs, the first time the Aztecs had done so since 2003. Palm Desert was led by senior Seline Schinke, who led the team with 15.8 points a game, along with 6.6 rebounds a contest, as well as sophomore Alexis Legan, who averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds a game.

Cathedral City sophomores Nina Wallace and Tatiana Witherspoon headlined for the Lions. Palm Springs senior Jamiah Hall, who averaged a double-double of 16.2 points and 12.9 rebounds, along with 4.1 blocks a game, was the lone member for the Indians.

Palm Desert, who tied Palm Springs for second in the league standings at 9-3, also led the league with two players on the second team, including seniors Ehizogie Igbinedion and Marisa Givens. Other second team selections included Cathedral City junior Leanna Broom, La Quinta sophomore Jessie Rios, Shadow Hills sophomore Sydni Tribble and Palm Springs senior Kaleigh Vargas.

All-Desert Valley League girls’ basketball team



FIRST TEAM

Palm Desert: Seline Schinke, Alexis Legan

Cathedral City: Nina Wallace, Tatiana Witherspoon

Shadow Hills: Melissa Martinez

Palm Springs: Jamiah Hall

SECOND TEAM

Palm Desert: Ehizogie Igbinedion, Marisa Givens

Shadow Hills: Sydni Tribble

Palm Springs: Kaleigh Vargas

Cathedral City: Leanna Broom

La Quinta: Jessie Rios

HONORABLE MENTION

Palm Springs: Dajae Session, Tzipporah Page

Palm Desert: Shawna Aguerrebere, Charlotte Bracco

Cathedral City: Dejah Lord, Natalie Ipina

Shadow Hills: Natalie Johnson, Amor Toland

Indio: Muuny Rosales, Vianay Gonzales

La Quinta: Kaitlyn Cox, Jaelah Butler

Xavier Prep: Margaux Bigos

MVP: Melissa Martinez, Shadow Hills

Coach of the Year: Thaddis Bosley, Shadow Hills

Sportsmanship award: Indio