Shadow Hills' Melissa Martinez named DVL girls' basketball MVP

After helping lead Shadow Hills to the team’s first Desert Valley League title in the Knights’ first season in the league, Shadow Hills junior Melissa Martinez was named the league’s MVP, highlighting the league’s postseason awards that were released this week.
Though the Knights were bounced from the first round of the CIF Southern Section playoffs, the program showed promise as a team on the rise, nearly running the table during league play before a late-season loss to Palm Desert. Martinez finished second on the team in points with 8.7 per game, along with a team-high 9.7 rebounds per game.
Palm Desert and Cathedral City both landed two girls on the All-DVL first team after both programs advanced to the second round of the playoffs, the first time the Aztecs had done so since 2003. Palm Desert was led by senior Seline Schinke, who led the team with 15.8 points a game, along with 6.6 rebounds a contest, as well as sophomore Alexis Legan, who averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds a game.
Cathedral City sophomores Nina Wallace and Tatiana Witherspoon headlined for the Lions. Palm Springs senior Jamiah Hall, who averaged a double-double of 16.2 points and 12.9 rebounds, along with 4.1 blocks a game, was the lone member for the Indians.
Palm Desert, who tied Palm Springs for second in the league standings at 9-3, also led the league with two players on the second team, including seniors Ehizogie Igbinedion and Marisa Givens. Other second team selections included Cathedral City junior Leanna Broom, La Quinta sophomore Jessie Rios, Shadow Hills sophomore Sydni Tribble and Palm Springs senior Kaleigh Vargas.
All-Desert Valley League girls’ basketball team
FIRST TEAM
Palm Desert: Seline Schinke, Alexis Legan
Cathedral City: Nina Wallace, Tatiana Witherspoon
Shadow Hills: Melissa Martinez
Palm Springs: Jamiah Hall
SECOND TEAM
Palm Desert: Ehizogie Igbinedion, Marisa Givens
Shadow Hills: Sydni Tribble
Palm Springs: Kaleigh Vargas
Cathedral City: Leanna Broom
La Quinta: Jessie Rios
HONORABLE MENTION
Palm Springs: Dajae Session, Tzipporah Page
Palm Desert: Shawna Aguerrebere, Charlotte Bracco
Cathedral City: Dejah Lord, Natalie Ipina
Shadow Hills: Natalie Johnson, Amor Toland
Indio: Muuny Rosales, Vianay Gonzales
La Quinta: Kaitlyn Cox, Jaelah Butler
Xavier Prep: Margaux Bigos
MVP: Melissa Martinez, Shadow Hills
Coach of the Year: Thaddis Bosley, Shadow Hills
Sportsmanship award: Indio