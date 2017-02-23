Shadow Mountain, Arizona star Mike Bibby joins Ice Cube's hoops league

THE READ OPTION

Mike Bibby landed a new summer job.

The Shadow Mountain High and University of Arizona star, a 14-year NBA veteran, will captain the Ghost Ballers, in the startup 3-on-3 pro league, the BIG3, founded by musician and actor Ice Cube.

The BIG3 will comprise eight teams of five players, one head coach and one assistant coach with games touring in 10 cities across the country.

Fellow longtime NBA veteran Ricky Davis will be co-captain for the team.

The Ghost Ballers join the Killer 3s, Trilogy and 3 Headed Monsters as the other teams to have been revealed.

Bibby, who is nearing completion of his college degree, is contemplating a jump into college coaching with an eye on the NBA down the road.

First, Bibby’s Shadow Mountain team plays Thursday night in the state 4A boys basketball semifinal against Moon Valley.

Bibby, a key cog in Arizona’s 1997 NCAA title team, will be a big part in this summer basketball venture.

There are plenty of former NBA stars planning to play.

Charles Oakley will serve as a player-coach for the Killer 3s, which will be captained by Chauncey Billups and co-captained by Stephen Jackson.

Trilogy will be captained by Kenyon Martin and co-captained by Al Harrington, and the 3 Headed Monsters will be captained by Rashard Lewis and co-captained by Jason Williams.

The BIG3 unveils a new team name and captain pairing each Wednesday. There will be eight teams in the league, and captains will have the opportunity to select their remaining players at the draft in April, following a player combine.

Additional big names committed to playing in the BIG3: Allen Iverson (player/coach), Chauncey Billups, Kenyon Martin, Stephen Jackson, Jermaine O’Neal, Rashard Lewis, Jason Williams, Bonzi Wells, Bibby, Davis and Al Harrington.

Serving as coaches: Gary Payton, George Gervin, Rick Barry, Rick Mahorn and Clyde Drexler.

Among the other players are Marcus Banks, Keith Bogans, Derrick Byars, Shane Heal, Mike James, Voshon Lenard, Rashad McCants, Lee Nailon, Eddie Robinson, Xavier Silas, Latrell Sprewell, J.R. Rider, Earl Boykins, Brian Cook, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Kenny Anderson, Smush Parker, Jamario Moon, Ruben Patterson and Etan Thomas. The leaguel announces new player signings each Monday.

Launched Jan. 11, the BIG3 will bring 3-on-3 half-court basketball, one of the most popular formats of the game worldwide, to arenas around the country this summer.

The league bills itself as having a player-focused structure and fan-centric experience, the BIG3 will feature fast-paced, highly skilled, exciting and engaging play.

