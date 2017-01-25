Shadow Mountain's Marcus Shaver gets last word in return to St. Mary's

Marcus Shaver’s return to Phoenix St. Mary’s was as expected.

The Creature Bleachers, St. Mary’s student section, chanted, “Marcus Traitor,” after he was introduced to the large crowd.

Shaver received a hard foul from Jorden Blake that prompted chants of “Jorden” under the basket in the bleachers, where the St. Mary’s students sit.

Coach Mike Bibby said he felt it was “more than a hard foul.”

But, in the end, Shaver got final word, leading Shadow Mountain past his former school, 85-60, Tuesday night in a battle between No. 1 and 2 that showed the incredible separation after Shadow Mountain in the 4A Conference.

The senior guard finished with 22 points in his first game at St. Mary’s since he left the school following his sophomore season to try the prep academy route in Dallas.

When Shaver returned to the Valley and enrolled at Shadow Mountain, he had to sit out the first nine games because of the new Arizona Interscholastic Association transfer bylaw.

“I just took it like another game,” said Shaver, who has signed with UC Santa Barbara. “They tried to take me out.

“I just had to play through it, stay mentally strong.”

Bibby said the players kept their composure better than he did with defenders flying at Shaver.

Amundsen needed a moment after the game to compose himself.

“It’s a 30-point game and they still have their starters in,” St. Mary’s coach Ty Amundsen said.

HOOPS: Find a high school boys basketball game score, schedule

St. Mary’s senior guard Abel Navarette said nobody was instructed to go hard after Shaver, but the emotions of the game fueled St. Mary’s to go even harder.

“I think the emotions of the game took over,” Navarette said. “We were playing with Marcus when we were freshmen. Nobody was going, ‘We’ve got to go out and hit him.’ It was just the flow of the game, emotions were flying.”

After calming down, Amundsen complimented Shadow Mountain’s speed, press, defense, offense, just about everything, as Shaver and fellow guards, Jaelen House and Jovan Blacksher, ran a clinic in the first four minutes, opening up a 15-4 lead.

“He’s a good player,” Amundsen said of Shaver. “Nobody has ever discounted the fact that he’s a good player. He’s got tremendous quickness. He can shoot the ball. He’s a handful to guard. You almost have to send two or three guys to guard him. Put one guy guarding him, you let him go for 30. It’s hard. We have to figure out ways the next time we play them to try to stop him. It’s not to be easy. They’re really good.”

Sophomore House had 24 points, despite missing most of the third quarter with four fouls.

Shadow Mountain, ranked No.1 in azcentral sports’ Super 10 (all conferences) since preseason, built a 28-12 lead after eight minutes and 58-28 at halftime, as it ran its record to 19-0 with nobody in 4A, so far, putting up much of a challenge.

St. Mary’s (12-9) figured to be best equipped because of its tough schedule, playing teams such as Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei and New York’s Christ the King.

This wasn’t the biggest team St. Mary’s has seen. But it was the fastest.

“They get after it,” Navarette said. “It’s different than Mater Dei. They’re a bigger team. But they run. They run a lot.”

